checkAd

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (“TDF”) Announces Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 19:03  |  34   |   |   

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TDF) today announced a total distribution of $2.4022, comprised of short-term capital gains of $0.9258 per share and long-term capital gains of $1.4764 per share, payable on September 20, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: September 2, 2021).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.



TEMPLETON DRAGO/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (“TDF”) Announces Distribution Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TDF) today announced a total distribution of $2.4022, comprised of short-term capital gains of $0.9258 per share and long-term capital gains of $1.4764 per share, payable on September 20, 2021, to shareholders of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated ...
Faraday Future Expands Global Hiring After Business Combination
Heritage Cannabis Books Record Sales in the Month of July; Provides Sales Pipeline Update
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
Fuse Medical, Inc. Announces Initial Launch of Orbitum Compression Staple System
European Medicines Agency Validates Gilead’s Marketing Authorization Application for Lenacapavir, ...
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and a Special Meeting ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:12 UhrFranklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19:12 UhrFranklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Franklin Templeton Names Mike Foley as Head of US Institutional Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Fiduciary Trust International Continues Adding Professionals to Support Clients in Northern California, Welcoming David Oh as San Mateo-Based Trust Counsel
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Paul Cummings Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Head of Family Office Services, Foundations & Endowments, Strengthening Suite of Offerings for These Clients
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten