Trillion Energy Corporate Update And Mid-Year Results

The Company recently is pleased to announce highlights of its financial results for the six-months ending June 30, 2021. Oil and gas revenues increased to US $1,957,817, a 53% increase compared to the same six-month period in 2020 of $1,279,464. The increase in revenues was primarily due to increases in the sale price for oil and gas. Global oil prices have increased from Covid levels of around $30/bbl a year ago, to over $70 /bbl during this period. Modest production increases also contributed to increasing revenues.

Revenues are expected to continue to increase due to escalating natural gas prices. The Company is experiencing rising natural gas prices in Turkey recently increasing to US$5.80/MCF commencing July 2021. Rising natural gas prices will benefit the Company as it is set to ramp up production at the SASB natural gas field commencing early 2021 through additional natural gas wells being brought into production through drilling efforts.

Annual General Meeting (AGM) Results of July 21, 2021

The Company is pleased to report that the shareholders voted to re-elect Arthur Halleran, Barry Wood, Kubilay Yildirim, David Thompson as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

In addition, at the AGM the shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Harborside, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor for the ensuing year. The shareholders also approved an amendment to the Company Certificate to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 250,000,000 to 400,000,000. For more information on these matters please refer to the Company’s AGM Management Proxy Circular which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The Board would like to thank the shareholders for their ongoing support.

The increase in share capital is intended to allow room for financing the contemplated multi-well development of SASB, which is anticipated to cost at approximately USD $10-$20 for the first several wells and which will escalate to over $60m in CAPEX over the following years as more new wells come online. The Company’s current plan is to raise between $10 and $20 million dollars to finance the next stage of SASB gas field development, then to drill more wells through cash-flow generated from the initial wells.