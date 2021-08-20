ING to appoint Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer, chief transformation officer and member of the Management Board Banking

ING today announced the appointment of Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer and chief transformation officer (COO/CTO) and member of the Management Board Banking. Marnix takes up his position on 1 September 2021, succeeding Roel Louwhoff, who stepped down from the Management Board Banking on 1 August 2021.

Marnix van Stiphout has broad banking experience with deep expertise in operations and transformation programmes across Wholesale and Retail Banking, as well as orchestrating, streamlining and improving global and local processes, including for Know Your Customer (KYC).

Marnix, who is Dutch, joined ING in 1998. He started in Global Equity Markets Sales and Research in London and in 2008 became global head of Value Chain Management for ING Financial Markets. In 2014, Marnix was appointed COO of ING Wholesale Banking, where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations and global transformation. This included simplifying the organisation and applying technology in the design and implementation of a cross-border customer experience. Since October 2020, Marnix has been COO of Retail Banking.

Marnix holds a degree in Financial Economics from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and a degree in Economics from the London Metropolitan University.

His appointment has been approved by the European Central Bank. As of 1 September 2021, the composition of ING’s Management Board Banking will be as follows:

Steven van Rijswijk, chief executive officer

Tanate Phutrakul, chief financial officer

Ljiljana Čortan, chief risk officer

Pinar Abay, head of Market Leaders

Andrew Bester, head of Wholesale Banking

Aris Bogdaneris, head of Retail and head of Challenger & Growth Markets

Ron van Kemenade, chief technology officer

Marnix van Stiphout, chief operations officer and chief transformation officer

A short interview with Marnix van Stiphout is available at ing.com.

