KRONOS EXPANDING LOYALTY PROGRAM NATIONWIDE IN SEPTEMBER 2021

KNOS will also introduce a new Referral program designed to grow our community by rewarding customers and site visitors for sharing on social media, email, and referring their friends. Additional features, like a wish-list will let customers save their favorite products gaining easier access.

Parkersburg, WV, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized announced today a new integrated rewards and loyalty program where customers and shareholders can become loyalty members and earn points while shopping online . The new loyalty program will be launched in September and will simplify and streamline the way members earn and redeem rewards by combining loyalty and rewards, strengthen the customer-brand relationships, increase repeat purchases, boost engagement using convertible loyalty points, gifts as well as VIP-tiers membership on Kronos online shopping sites.

“This new loyalty program is part of getting to know our customers better and getting them to engage more by sharing their positive shopping experience,” commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos President. “The overall design of our rewards program is exemplary of how we endeavor to enhance your shopping experiences.”

Clarus Commerce published a Loyalty Data Study 2021 entitled Meeting Rising Consumer Loyalty Expectations Post-Pandemic which emphasized that “over the past 12 months, we’ve seen unprecedented disruption in retail as stores closed or limited capacity, and shopping shifted online. Fostering loyalty is vital at a moment when many consumers are breaking old habits and forming new ones. To understand consumers’ mindsets at this critical point in time, Clarus Commerce surveyed 2,500 U.S. consumers about their shopping habits and expectations for loyalty programs. Building on the results of our 2019 and 2020 Premium Loyalty Data Study, this report dives deep into the benefits customers expect and why, and how those expectations have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Clarus findings reveal that traditional tactics like points programs alone are no longer enough. In the aftermath of the disruptions and lockdowns of 2020, customers are increasingly demanding the kind of personalized, instant benefits that premium loyalty programs provide.