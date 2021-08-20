checkAd

Majic To Host Online Presentation of CGCX

Houston, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, announces it will be hosting an online presentation of its wholly owned subsidiary CGCX.

The Presentation will be hosted on the
Majic Wheels Corp, Inc. website on
August 22nd, 2021, at 19:00 Eastern Time

To view the presentation, investors are invited to register on the Majic website here:

https://majiccorp.co

We are excited to share more about CGCX with shareholders and prospective investors alike. There has been a rising interest in CGCX’s exchange platform and its ecosystem. We couldn’t be more excited to share CGCX’s current achievements and future” said Dr. Vin Menon, founder of CGCX.  

As part of the presentation the Company will be delving into further details about the current roadmap set for the Company’s subsidiary CGCX. Items discussed during the presentation will cover Actual Revenues, Projected Revenues, Business Lines and Planned Upcoming Developments.

Following the online presentation, the Company will be attending a Discord Q&A session to further discuss any questions shareholders may have about the presentation. The Q&A will be hosted on the Company’s usual Discord Channel hosted by Apollo Assets.

The Q&A will take place on August 25th, 2021, at 18:00 Eastern Time

About Majic Wheels Corp.

Majic Wheels Corp., a Delaware corporation, intends to position itself as a player in the disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of acquisitions and mergers. Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol "MJWL".                                                                                                                       

For more information about the Company visit:

Our OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/mjwl/overview
Our website is: https://majiccorp.co/
Our Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/MajicCorp
Our Discord: https://discord.gg/apolloassets

About CGCX Ltd.

Founded in 2018, Calfin Global Crypto Exchange CGCX set out to offer a highly sophisticated cryptocurrency exchange for a seamless & secure crypto trading experience. Unlike most exchanges that offer only cryptocurrency trading, CGCX caters to the larger blockchain community by providing four services under a single platform.

CGCX Website: https://www.cgcx.io

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

SOURCE: Majic Wheels Corp.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Chong
Email: info@majiccorp.co





Disclaimer

