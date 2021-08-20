checkAd

Unions Ratify Labor Agreements in Northern New England

Union members from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Locals 2320, 2326 and 2327 and the Communication Workers of America (CWA), Local 1400 have ratified new, four-year agreements with Consolidated Communications, which cover approximately 900 workers in Northern New England.

“Our goal throughout these negotiations has been to secure labor agreements that improve the customer experience, and provide flexibility to efficiently meet our customer needs,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer at Consolidated Communications. “This enables us to advance and execute on our transformational fiber growth plan while improving the sustainability of the company for all employees.”

The new contracts will run through Aug. 9, 2025.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.

