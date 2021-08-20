checkAd

Stelmine Canada Expands Mercator Discovery

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 20:00  |  21   |   |   

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stelmine Canada (STH-TSXV) (“Stelmine” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that an ongoing field program ahead of first-ever drilling at its 100%-owned Mercator Project in northern Quebec supports the preliminary analysis from a recently completed geophysics survey of a potentially large-scale orogenic gold system (refer to August 3, 2021 news release).

New Mercator Highlights:

  • Additional sampling has extended the length of the Main Zone to 2.5 km from 1.9 km. A shallow dipping mineralized slab along a ridge within this area now extends 500 meters in width, from the previously reported 400 meters, and includes pyrrhotite, pyrite, arsenopyrite and chalcopyrite (assays pending);

  • Geologists are honing in on a potentially significant new discovery area starting 16 km southwest of the Main Zone with similarities to the northeast-southwest trending lithological assemblage observed in the Main Zone. Overburden stripping and channel sampling of this area to the southwest is now planned after grab samples collected over three km showed strong sulphide enrichment;

  • Extensive surface sampling this summer has been carried out over a 21-km distance with 243 samples collected to date including more than half outside the Main Zone (assays pending, see attached map), though multiple areas with favorable structure still need to be investigated as part of the follow-up to the highly encouraging geophysical survey;

  • Notably, arsenopyrite is increasingly being identified in surface samples. This pathfinder mineral is often associated with gold in this type of geological environment where meta-sediments and amphibolites have been mapped along abundant faulted and folded iron formations.

Stelmine initially staked Mercator in 2017. Earlier this year, based on data from last summer’s program, Stelmine expanded its Mercator land package five-fold from 65 km2 to 389 km2 through additional staking. Mercator is approximately 100 km northwest of the Company’s Courcy Project where drilling will soon follow up on the last drill hole, completed by SOQUEM in 2006, that returned a 42-meter core interval grading 4.2 g/t Au including 1.5 m of 105 g/t Au.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stelmine Canada Expands Mercator Discovery QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stelmine Canada (STH-TSXV) (“Stelmine” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that an ongoing field program ahead of first-ever drilling at its 100%-owned Mercator Project in northern Quebec supports …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Tiziana Life Sciences plc files scheme of arrangement to effect a corporate reorganisation and, if ...
Consolidated Uranium Closes the Acquisition of the High-Grade Matoush Uranium Project in Quebec, ...
Liberty Gold Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Resource Estimate at Black Pine Oxide Gold ...
G Mining Ventures Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board