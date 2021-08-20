Stelmine Canada Expands Mercator Discovery

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stelmine Canada ( STH-TSXV ) (“ Stelmine ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that an ongoing field program ahead of first-ever drilling at its 100%-owned Mercator Project in northern Quebec supports the preliminary analysis from a recently completed geophysics survey of a potentially large-scale orogenic gold system (refer to August 3, 2021 news release).

Additional sampling has extended the length of the Main Zone to 2.5 km from 1.9 km. A shallow dipping mineralized slab along a ridge within this area now extends 500 meters in width, from the previously reported 400 meters, and includes pyrrhotite, pyrite, arsenopyrite and chalcopyrite (assays pending);





Geologists are honing in on a potentially significant new discovery area starting 16 km southwest of the Main Zone with similarities to the northeast-southwest trending lithological assemblage observed in the Main Zone. Overburden stripping and channel sampling of this area to the southwest is now planned after grab samples collected over three km showed strong sulphide enrichment;





Extensive surface sampling this summer has been carried out over a 21-km distance with 243 samples collected to date including more than half outside the Main Zone (assays pending, see attached map), though multiple areas with favorable structure still need to be investigated as part of the follow-up to the highly encouraging geophysical survey;





Notably, arsenopyrite is increasingly being identified in surface samples. This pathfinder mineral is often associated with gold in this type of geological environment where meta-sediments and amphibolites have been mapped along abundant faulted and folded iron formations.

Stelmine initially staked Mercator in 2017. Earlier this year, based on data from last summer’s program, Stelmine expanded its Mercator land package five-fold from 65 km2 to 389 km2 through additional staking. Mercator is approximately 100 km northwest of the Company’s Courcy Project where drilling will soon follow up on the last drill hole, completed by SOQUEM in 2006, that returned a 42-meter core interval grading 4.2 g/t Au including 1.5 m of 105 g/t Au.