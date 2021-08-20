DarkPulse, Inc. Subsidiary OPTILAN Wins SECURITY & COMMS Contract for Power Plants Constructed by ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) today announced its subsidiary, Optilan, the leading security and communications company for the energy, infrastructure, pipeline, and rail sectors, has been appointed to deliver communications and security systems on two major Power Plants in Libya.



Optilan has been appointed by ENKA to deliver communications and security systems on both the Misurata and Tripoli Simple Cycle Power Plants in Libya.

Both Projects aim to meet the growing electricity demands of Libya.

Bill Bayliss, CEO of Optilan, says: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this contract by ENKA and deliver on projects that crucially assist Libya’s pursuit to meet increased market demand for electricity.”



Optilan has been appointed by ENKA İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş. (“ENKA”), Turkey’s largest construction company, and will be working with them on the Misurata 650MW Simple Cycle Power Plant, and the 671MW Simple Cycle Power Plant in the North African country. Demand for electricity is growing at a rapid rate so ENKA has fast-tracked these projects, in partnership with Siemens, to be delivered by 2022.

The Misurata project is based on a power island configuration for two SGT5-PAC 4000F Siemens combustion turbine generator units. The Tripoli West project is based on a power island configuration for four SGT5-PAC 2000E Siemens combustion turbine generator units. The turbines of both the plants will be dual-fuel fired with light fuel oil and natural gas. Power will be generated in the CTGs and stepped up through main transformers to the grid.

As a global industry leader, Optilan has signed the contract from its Turkish office, which is where the project will run from, with support from its Indian Hub. This project is another marker of Optilan’s global expansion and reach, with the company also having recently been awarded global projects in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and UK, by the likes of Shell, and the Jubail - Riyadh Water Transmission System in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by LIMAK.