checkAd

DarkPulse, Inc. Subsidiary OPTILAN Wins SECURITY & COMMS Contract for Power Plants Constructed by ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 20:00  |  30   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) today announced its subsidiary, Optilan, the leading security and communications company for the energy, infrastructure, pipeline, and rail sectors, has been appointed to deliver communications and security systems on two major Power Plants in Libya.

  • Optilan has been appointed by ENKA to deliver communications and security systems on both the Misurata and Tripoli Simple Cycle Power Plants in Libya.
  • Both Projects aim to meet the growing electricity demands of Libya.
  • Bill Bayliss, CEO of Optilan, says: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this contract by ENKA and deliver on projects that crucially assist Libya’s pursuit to meet increased market demand for electricity.”

Optilan has been appointed by ENKA İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş. (“ENKA”), Turkey’s largest construction company, and will be working with them on the Misurata 650MW Simple Cycle Power Plant, and the 671MW Simple Cycle Power Plant in the North African country. Demand for electricity is growing at a rapid rate so ENKA has fast-tracked these projects, in partnership with Siemens, to be delivered by 2022.

The Misurata project is based on a power island configuration for two SGT5-PAC 4000F Siemens combustion turbine generator units. The Tripoli West project is based on a power island configuration for four SGT5-PAC 2000E Siemens combustion turbine generator units. The turbines of both the plants will be dual-fuel fired with light fuel oil and natural gas. Power will be generated in the CTGs and stepped up through main transformers to the grid.

As a global industry leader, Optilan has signed the contract from its Turkish office, which is where the project will run from, with support from its Indian Hub. This project is another marker of Optilan’s global expansion and reach, with the company also having recently been awarded global projects in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and UK, by the likes of Shell, and the Jubail - Riyadh Water Transmission System in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by LIMAK.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DarkPulse, Inc. Subsidiary OPTILAN Wins SECURITY & COMMS Contract for Power Plants Constructed by ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI A.S NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Tiziana Life Sciences plc files scheme of arrangement to effect a corporate reorganisation and, if ...
Consolidated Uranium Closes the Acquisition of the High-Grade Matoush Uranium Project in Quebec, ...
Liberty Gold Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Resource Estimate at Black Pine Oxide Gold ...
G Mining Ventures Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board