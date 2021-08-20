Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing For Its Cash Tender Offer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) today announced the consideration payable for the notes subject to its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer“) for any and all of its outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”).



The consideration payable for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer was determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase, dated August 16, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), by reference to the fixed spread over the yield based on the bid side price of the reference U.S. Treasury Security, all as specified in the table below, as calculated by the Dealer Managers (as defined below) at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 20, 2021. Holders whose Notes are purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer will also receive accrued and unpaid interest thereon from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the settlement date for the Tender Offer, which is expected to be August 25, 2021.