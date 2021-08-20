Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing For Its Cash Tender Offer
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) today announced the consideration payable for the notes subject to its previously announced cash
tender offer (the “Tender Offer“) for any and all of its outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”).
The consideration payable for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer was determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase, dated August 16, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), by reference to the fixed spread over the yield based on the bid side price of the reference U.S. Treasury Security, all as specified in the table below, as calculated by the Dealer Managers (as defined below) at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 20, 2021. Holders whose Notes are purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer will also receive accrued and unpaid interest thereon from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the settlement date for the Tender Offer, which is expected to be August 25, 2021.
|Title of Notes
|CUSIP Number/ISIN
|
Principal
Amount
Outstanding
|
Reference
Treasury
Security
|
Bloomberg
Reference Page(1)
|
Fixed Spread
(basis points)
|Consideration(2)
|
4.500% Senior Notes
due 2022
|
29359U AA7 /
US29359UAA79
|
$350,000,000
|
2.375% UST due
March 15, 2022
|
FIT3
|
+40
|
$1,021.82
|
(1) The page on Bloomberg from which the Dealer Managers will quote the bid side price of the Reference Treasury Security.
(2) Per $1,000.00 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase.
The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”, and together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Offer Documents”), which set forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.
0 Kommentare