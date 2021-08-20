Avisa Diagnostics Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common Shares

Avisa intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for operations and expansion of its business and for general working capital purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about August 25, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including completion of filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

SANTA FE, N.M. and MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (“ Avisa ” or the “ Company ”), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, today announced that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement (the “ Offering ”) of 632,000 common shares (“ Common Shares ”) of the Company to raise CAN$126,400 at a price of CAN$0.20 per Common Share.

The Offering is being made to an eligible purchaser resident in the United States. The Common Shares will not be subject to resale restrictions in Canada.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Avisa Diagnostics Inc.

Avisa (CSE-AVBT) is a clinical-stage medical device company developing the Avisa BreathTest, a novel drug/device biomarker technology platform that enables the ultra-rapid detection of virulent bacterial pathogens, detecting and monitoring bacterial load after the patient inhales or ingests its proprietary drug substrates. The Company has established clinical proof-of-concept through trials in cystic fibrosis, tuberculosis and community-acquired pneumonia, which demonstrated positive safety and clinical efficacy results. Avisa is planning pivotal trials in Post-COVID-19 bronchiectasis and ventilator-associated pneumonia and plans to submit an Investigational Device Exemption application to the U.S. FDA for the first pivotal trial next year. For further information, visit http://avisadx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.