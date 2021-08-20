checkAd

Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Information Regarding Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 21:50  |  31   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and guidance from government and public health authorities, Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.UN), (TSXV: FCA.U) is providing an update on its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Toronto time).

Given the current circumstances, the location of the Meeting will be the Trust's head office, located at 163 Cartwright Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M6A 1V5. The Trust will be restricting physical access to the Meeting to registered and beneficial unitholders and formally appointed proxyholders.

Unitholders and any other interested persons who are unable or not permitted to attend the Meeting in person have the opportunity to listen to the Meeting live through an audio conference call. Please see below the dial-in details to participate in the live conference call:

Dial-In Numbers: 1-877-876-9176 or 1-785-424-1670
Conference ID#: 82421
Date: August 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Toronto Time)

A copy of the pdf presentation will be available prior to the conference call on the Trust's website at http://firmcapital.com/fcareit/

Following the formal proceedings of the Meeting, management will provide a business update and presentation. All interested parties are invited to listen to the management update.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is a U.S. focused real estate investment trust that pursues multi-residential income producing real estate and related debt investments on both a wholly owned and joint venture basis. The Trust has ownership interests in a total of 1,846 apartment units diversely located in Florida, Connecticut, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Maryland.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the timing and amount of Trust Units and Debentures that may be acquired under the normal course issuer bid and the Trust's future business plans. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse factors affecting the U.S. real estate market generally or those specific markets in which the Trust holds properties; volatility of real estate prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Trust to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks, including those described in the Trust’s public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Additional information about the Trust is available at www.firmcapital.com or www.sedar.com

For further information, please contact:

Sandy Poklar  Mark Goldreich
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(416) 635-0221  (416) 635-0221

For Investor Relations information, please contact:

Victoria Moayedi
Director, Investor Relations
(416) 635-0221





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Information Regarding Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and guidance from government and public health authorities, Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.UN), (TSXV: FCA.U) is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
Tiziana Life Sciences plc files scheme of arrangement to effect a corporate reorganisation and, if ...
CF Energy Business Update
Consolidated Uranium Closes the Acquisition of the High-Grade Matoush Uranium Project in Quebec, ...
Liberty Gold Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Resource Estimate at Black Pine Oxide Gold ...
G Mining Ventures Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board