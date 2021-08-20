checkAd

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. Quarterly Distribution in Stock and Cash; Modification to Self-Tender Policy

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUBA) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Fund has made changes to its managed distribution policy (the “Policy”) to pay its September 30, 2021 distribution using a combination of shares of common stock and cash as outlined below and has modified the Self-Tender Policy to extend the date for commencement of the expected Self-Tender to no later than October 31, 2021.

Quarterly Distribution in Stock and Cash:

The Fund has announced a quarterly distribution to be paid as follows:

Declaration Date Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date Per Share
08/20/2021 08/27/2021 08/30/2021 9/30/2021 $0.26475

The distribution for stockholders will be paid in cash or shares of our common stock at the election of stockholders. The total amount of cash distributed to all stockholders will be limited to 20% of the total distribution to be paid, excluding any cash paid for fractional shares. The remainder of the distribution (approximately 80%) will be paid in the form of shares of our common stock. The exact distribution of cash and stock to any given stockholder will be dependent upon his/her election as well as elections of other stockholders, subject to the pro-rata limitation.

The number of shares of common stock to be issued to stockholders receiving all or a portion of the dividend in shares of common stock will be based on the volume weighted average price per share of common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 17, 20 and 21, 2021.

Management believes that the cash and stock distribution will allow the Fund to strengthen its balance sheet and to be in a position to capitalize on potential future investment opportunities.

The schedule above applies to the distribution for stockholders of record on the close of business on the record date.

The details of the distribution will be described in the election form and accompanying materials that will be mailed to stockholders in connection with the distribution not later than promptly following the record date. Election forms must be returned on or before 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 20, 2021 to be effective.

