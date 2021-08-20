checkAd

TAAT Distributor for U.K. and Ireland Places CAD $1,075,000 Order, Public Health England Issues Confirmation of Registration Authorizing TAAT to be Sold in Great Britain

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for two containers of TAAT valued at €720,000 (approximately CAD $1,075,000) from a wholesaler based in London, England who will be the exclusive distributor for TAAT in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In a press release dated April 30, 2021, the Company announced that this same distributor had placed an initial purchase order of €100,000 (approximately CAD $149,000), and subsequently detailed in a May 20, 2021 press release the competitive advantages TAAT would have compared to other tobacco brands in the United Kingdom, where tobacco cigarettes must be sold in “plain packaging”, as shown below. The Company’s distributor has also been granted a Confirmation of Registration to the Tobacco and Related Products and Regulatory Competent Authority from Public Health England, providing clearance for TAAT to be sold in all of Great Britain (England, Scotland, and Wales).

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

The launch of TAAT in the United Kingdom will coincide with anticipated market changes in the coming years resulting from the planned withdrawal of Philip Morris International from the tobacco cigarette category in the U.K. by the end of the decade, which the firm announced in late July 20211. With the recent ban of menthol cigarettes in the United Kingdom as of May 20, 20202, TAAT Menthol can provide legal-aged smokers who preferred mentholated tobacco cigarettes a familiar flavour profile that cannot be had with any combustible tobacco product in the country. Additionally, TAAT will be sold in the United Kingdom at an attractive price point compared to leading brands of tobacco cigarettes, which stands to allow legal-aged smokers in the United Kingdom to benefit from a cost savings by switching to TAAT.

