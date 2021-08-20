Bexil Corporation Announces its Application to Subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News Service and Intention to Qualify for the OTC Pink Current Information Tier

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Bexil Corporation (OTC PINK:BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today announced that pursuant to the direction of its Board of Directors it has submitted an application to subscribe to the OTC Disclosure …

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Bexil Corporation (OTC PINK:BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today announced that pursuant to the direction of its Board of Directors it has submitted an application to subscribe to the OTC Disclosure …

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Bexil Corporation (OTC PINK:BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today announced that pursuant to the direction of its Board of Directors it has submitted an application to subscribe to the OTC Disclosure and News Service and intends to qualify its common stock for the OTC Pink Current Information Tier in connection with, among other things, maintaining eligibility for public quotations in the OTC market pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11. There is no assurance as to when or if the application to the OTC Disclosure and News Service will be accepted, that the Company will be eligible for public quotations pursuant to Rule 15c2-11 or any other applicable regulation, or that, if accepted, the Company will continue to maintain the OTC Disclosure and News Service and/or Pink Current Information Tier.