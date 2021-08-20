checkAd

thredUP Announces Final IPO Lock-up Release

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 22:05  |  33   |   |   

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In connection with the initial public offering (the “IPO”) of Class A common stock of ThredUp Inc. (“thredUP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories, all of the Company’s directors, executive officers and holders of substantially all of the Company’s outstanding equity securities entered into lock-up agreements with the underwriters for the IPO to restrict their ability to sell or transfer shares of the Company through September 21, 2021, subject to certain exceptions. Pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements with the underwriters, 20% of shares held by the Company’s current and former employees, consultants and contractors (but excluding executive officers, key employees and directors) subject to a lock-up agreement became eligible for sale in the public market at the open of trading on May 12, 2021. Since thredUP will be in a trading blackout period on September 22, 2021, the lock-up agreements provide that the expiration date with respect to the remaining shares will instead be ten trading days prior to the commencement of such trading blackout period.

As a result, the remaining shares of thredUP that are subject to an IPO lock-up agreement will become eligible for sale in the public market at the open of trading on August 27, 2021 (subject to the terms of lock-up agreements entered into by the Company’s directors, executive officers, the selling stockholders and certain other stockholders with the underwriters in the Company’s follow-on equity offering related to the final prospectus dated July 28, 2021, trading limitations on shares held by affiliates of the Company, continued vesting of any unvested equity awards as of such date and the Company’s insider trading policies).

About ThredUp Inc.

thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. In 2018, we expanded our platform with Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS), which facilitates modern resale for a number of the world's leading brands and retailers. thredUP has processed over 125 million unique secondhand items from 35,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Media

media@thredup.com

Investor

IR@thredup.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

thredUP Announces Final IPO Lock-up Release OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In connection with the initial public offering (the “IPO”) of Class A common stock of ThredUp Inc. (“thredUP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
Tiziana Life Sciences plc files scheme of arrangement to effect a corporate reorganisation and, if ...
CF Energy Business Update
Consolidated Uranium Closes the Acquisition of the High-Grade Matoush Uranium Project in Quebec, ...
Liberty Gold Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Resource Estimate at Black Pine Oxide Gold ...
G Mining Ventures Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board