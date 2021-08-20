Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Due to Lack of Quorum

checkAd

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), scheduled to be held at 9 a.m., Eastern time, on August 20, 2021, was convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of the required quorum.

In order to have a quorum that enables Brooklyn to proceed with its Annual Meeting, at least 83% of the shares of common stock outstanding as of 5 p.m., Eastern time, on June 21, 2021 (the record date for the Annual Meeting) must be present virtually or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting. There were fewer than 83% of the shares entitled to vote present, either virtually or by proxy at the meeting on August 20, 2021. In the absence of a quorum as of August 20, 2021, the Annual Meeting of Stockholders was adjourned to 9 a.m., Eastern time, on Friday, September 3, 2021, to allow additional time for Brooklyn’s stockholders to vote on the proposals set forth in Brooklyn’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2021, as amended by a supplement filed with the SEC on July 26, 2021.

During the current adjournment, Brooklyn continues to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in Brooklyn’s proxy statement, as supplemented. Brooklyn has engaged a proxy solicitor, Alliance Advisors, LLC, to assist the board of directors and management in obtaining adequate votes to achieve the required quorum for the Annual Meeting.

Only stockholders of record, as of the record date, June 21, 2021, are entitled to and are being requested to vote. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Annual Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

Brooklyn encourages all stockholders of record as of 5 p.m., Eastern time, on June 21, 2021 whom have not yet voted to do so by September 2, 2021 at 11:59 p.m., Eastern time. Stockholders who have any questions or require any assistance with completing a proxy or voting instruction form or who do not have the required materials, may contact our Proxy Solicitation agent, Alliance Advisors at (855) 835-8314.

