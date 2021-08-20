Beyond Air Announces CFO Transition

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Douglas Larson as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Douglas Beck effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Beck will remain a consultant to the Company and is expected to work closely with Mr. Larson and the Beyond Air leadership team to ensure a seamless transition of CFO responsibilities.



Douglas Larson joins Beyond Air with over 20 years of international and operational financial leadership experience. Recently he served as Vice President, Finance and Head of Global Controlling at DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT), a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in France, from 2017 to 2020. Prior to DBV, Mr. Larson served as the Chief Financial Officer of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s International division, based in Lyon, France from 2001 to 2015. Mr. Larson has a deep knowledge of performance management, supply chain finance, forecasting and business modeling, and defining and executing strategic and financial goals for companies in various stages of development across a diverse geographic footprint.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire company, I want to thank Mr. Beck for his commitment to Beyond Air and continued support. Since joining in 2018, Mr. Beck has been instrumental to our success, leading with a forward-thinking mindset and establishing the financial foundation for our future development and growth. He leaves the Company in a strong cash position, and I personally want to thank him for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” commented Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air. “This transition comes at a time of tremendous momentum for Beyond Air, and I am excited to welcome Douglas Larson to effectively guide the Company through our transition to a commercial stage entity.”