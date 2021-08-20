checkAd

Cable One Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 22:30   

The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.75 per share, an increase of $0.25 per share in the company’s quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable on September 17, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Over its fiber-optic infrastructure, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

