checkAd

DXP Enterprises Announces Receipt of Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 22:30  |  40   |   |   

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE): DXP Enterprises, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that it has received a written notice (the “Notice”) on August 17, 2021, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”), as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) in a timely manner. The Notice advised the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) because it has not timely filed the Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

As previously reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on August 9, 2021, and its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense.

Nasdaq has informed the Company that, under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice or until October 18, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q (August 9, 2021, extended until August 16, 2021 pursuant to the Form 12b-25 filing), or until February 14, 2022, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq or maintain compliance with the other continued listing requirements set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities.

The Company is working diligently to complete its Form 10-Q. The Company intends to file the Form 10-Q with the SEC on or before September 15, 2021.

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (“MROP”) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

Seite 1 von 2
DXP Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DXP Enterprises Announces Receipt of Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE): DXP Enterprises, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that it has received a written notice (the “Notice”) on August 17, 2021, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”), as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Faraday Future Expands Global Hiring After Business Combination
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and a Special Meeting ...
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotechnology Executive William C. Fairey to its Board of Directors
Onto Innovation to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21DXP Enterprises Reports Preliminary (Unreviewed) Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21DXP Sets Date for 2021 Second Quarter Preliminary Earnings Release
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21DXP Enterprises Provides Update on Q2 Performance and Sets New Date for Earnings Release
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21DXP Sets Date for 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten