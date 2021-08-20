Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Call for Redemption of 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2026

"Given the current interest rate environment, we have called for redemption of our 5.50% Subordinated Notes, which will lower our funding costs and be accretive to earnings," stated Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside Bancshares, Inc.

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc., (NASDAQ:SBSI) (the “Company”), the holding company of Southside Bank, announced today that the Company has delivered a redemption notice to Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee (the “Trustee”), to give notice of redemption as of August 24, 2021 to each holder of the Company's outstanding 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in the aggregate principal amount of $100 million with a redemption date of September 30, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed in full at 100% of the principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date.

The Notes were issued pursuant to the Subordinated Indenture, dated as of September 19, 2016, between the Company and the Trustee, and as supplemented by the First Supplemental Indenture relating to the Notes, dated as of September 19, 2016, between the Company and the Trustee.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.18 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, that wholly-owns Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently operates 55 branches and a network of 76 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.