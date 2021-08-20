Emerita Announces Updated Drill Results
TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces a correction to its August 19, 2021 press
release. The assay results shown below are an improvement to those disclosed yesterday. The intersections are summarized below and Table 1 includes the assays and drill hole coordinates, revised
drill plan and section (Figure 1 and 2) are attached below:
|Width
|Copper
|Zinc
|Lead
|Silver
|Gold
|16.2 m
|1.2%
|10.0%
|5.1%
|106.8 g/t
|0.38 g/t
|Including
|5.0 m
|3.8%
|30.5%
|15.6%
|372.8 g/t
|1.22 g/t
(True width is estimated to be 95% of core width)
Figure 1: Location of drill hole IN003. Holes in Red have been completed and assays reported, Holes in Blue are completed and assays pending, holes in White are planned. The Map does not cover the
entire planned program. It is a close up of the area where assay results have been received.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfb892dc-19ef-4ffd ...
Figure 2: Geological section for drill hole IN003.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/141bbfb8-95eb-4ae5 ...
TABLE 1: Drill hole assays, orientation and coordinates.
|DDH
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|azimuth
|dip
|depth
|FROM
|TO
|Width (m)
|Cu_%
|Pb_%
|Zn_%
|Ag_g/t
|Au_g/t
|IN003
|654,040
|4,171,539
|201.0
|172.0
|-50.0
|112.8
|86.2
|102.4
|16.2
|1.20
|5.10
|10.00
|120.00
|0.42
|incl.
|86.2
|91.2
|5.0
|3.8
|15.6
|30.5
|372.8
|1.22
Qualified Person
