Emerita Announces Updated Drill Results

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces a correction to its August 19, 2021 press release. The assay results shown below are an improvement to those disclosed yesterday. The intersections are summarized below and Table 1 includes the assays and drill hole coordinates, revised drill plan and section (Figure 1 and 2) are attached below:



Width Copper Zinc Lead Silver Gold 16.2 m 1.2% 10.0% 5.1% 106.8 g/t 0.38 g/t Including 5.0 m 3.8% 30.5% 15.6% 372.8 g/t 1.22 g/t

(True width is estimated to be 95% of core width)

