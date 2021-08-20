checkAd

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / The Board of Directors of Orange County Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:OBT) the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., declared a 20¢ cash dividend per share …

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / The Board of Directors of Orange County Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:OBT) the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., declared a 20¢ cash dividend per share of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021.

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012.

For further information:
Robert L. Peacock
EVP Chief Financial Officer
rpeacock@orangebanktrust.com
Phone: (845) 341-5005

13.08.21Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
09.08.21Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Overallotment Option
