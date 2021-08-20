checkAd

Leslie A. Brun Resigns from Merck Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 22:45  |  29   |   |   

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Leslie A. Brun, its independent lead director, has resigned from its Board of Directors, effective August 19, 2021. Mr. Brun is stepping down due to his decision to become chairman and chief executive officer of Ariel Alternatives, LLC, a subsidiary of Ariel Investments, LLC, a private equity initiative being created to help scale minority-owned businesses to serve as tier 1 suppliers to Fortune 500 companies. Merck is currently evaluating making an investment with Ariel Alternatives.

“Les has been an invaluable member of Merck’s board for many years and we have benefitted greatly from his leadership, wise counsel and friendship,” said Rob Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck. “While we will miss him, we recognize the importance of the task Les is undertaking at Ariel Alternatives, and we wish him great success.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Merck & Co!
Short
Basispreis 84,74€
Hebel 11,79
Ask 0,54
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 67,80€
Hebel 7,23
Ask 0,95
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The company intends to name a new independent lead director in the near future.

About Merck

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

Merck & Co Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leslie A. Brun Resigns from Merck Board of Directors Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Leslie A. Brun, its independent lead director, has resigned from its Board of Directors, effective August 19, 2021. Mr. Brun is stepping down due to his …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Faraday Future Expands Global Hiring After Business Combination
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and a Special Meeting ...
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotechnology Executive William C. Fairey to its Board of Directors
Onto Innovation to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.08.21FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) for the Treatment of Patients With Certain Types of Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease-Associated Tumors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21FDA Approves KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination for First-Line Treatment of Adult Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21FDA Accepts Application for Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as Single Agent for Certain Patients With MSI-H/dMMR Advanced Endometrial Carcinoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as Adjuvant Therapy in Certain Patients With Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Following Surgery
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Significantly Prolonged Recurrence-Free Survival (RFS) Compared to Placebo as Adjuvant Therapy for Patients With Stage II Resected High-Risk Melanoma in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 Trial
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 30/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
30.07.21Merck & Co – nach der Schwäche weiter nordwärts?
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
29.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow wieder auf Rekordjagd
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
29.07.21Aktien New York: Dow erklimmt weiteren Höchststand
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
29.07.21Merck Announces Appointment of Cristal N. Downing as Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten