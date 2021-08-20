checkAd

Stemtech Corporation Announces Merger Transaction With Globe Net Wireless Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 22:56  |  29   |   |   

Pioneering stem cell nutrition and nutraceutical enterprise becomes a publicly traded company

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”), a leading nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that it has executed a definitive agreement with Globe Net Wireless Corp. (GNTWD) to merge into the public company.

Stemtech Corporation was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc. was recognized four separate times by the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, positioning the Company to begin expansion once again as a leading force in cellular nutrition. Known as the Stem Cell Nutrition Company, the Company has a history of innovation, and was the first to market in the category of stem cell nutrition. According to market research firm Fortune Business Insights, the global nutraceuticals market is predicted to grow from $352.92 billion in 2021 to $658.11 billion in 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% in the forecast period 2021-2028.

“Completing our public listing is a significant milestone in the history of Stemtech,” said Chairman and CEO Charles Arnold. “Becoming a publicly traded company gives us the platform to continue our leadership role in the growing nutraceutical sector, as well as providing better access to quality capital, enabling us to expand operations and significantly bolster our marketing efforts, both domestically and internationally. Stemtech has a unique corporate culture that has been forged over 16 years of its history, with an extremely loyal base of customers and independent distributors that believe in our mission of fostering innovation, wellness and prosperity for all of our key stakeholders.”

“The Company’s vision is to ramp-up production and delivery of our innovative stem cell nutrition products to a global audience,” Mr. Arnold continued. “With increasing interest in developments in the stem cell industry, we believe that Stemtech is strongly positioned to capitalize on the growth in this sector. Additionally, as the company that invented the stem cell nutrition category, we plan to further fund research and development efforts and to bring new groundbreaking products to market.” According to Research and Markets, a market research firm, the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market size is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.07% from 2020 to 2026.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stemtech Corporation Announces Merger Transaction With Globe Net Wireless Corp. Pioneering stem cell nutrition and nutraceutical enterprise becomes a publicly traded companyMIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”), a leading nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
Tiziana Life Sciences plc files scheme of arrangement to effect a corporate reorganisation and, if ...
CF Energy Business Update
Consolidated Uranium Closes the Acquisition of the High-Grade Matoush Uranium Project in Quebec, ...
Liberty Gold Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Resource Estimate at Black Pine Oxide Gold ...
G Mining Ventures Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board