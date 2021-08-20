Stemtech Corporation Announces Merger Transaction With Globe Net Wireless Corp.

Pioneering stem cell nutrition and nutraceutical enterprise becomes a publicly traded company

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”), a leading nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that it has executed a definitive agreement with Globe Net Wireless Corp. (GNTWD) to merge into the public company.



Stemtech Corporation was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc. was recognized four separate times by the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, positioning the Company to begin expansion once again as a leading force in cellular nutrition. Known as the Stem Cell Nutrition Company, the Company has a history of innovation, and was the first to market in the category of stem cell nutrition. According to market research firm Fortune Business Insights, the global nutraceuticals market is predicted to grow from $352.92 billion in 2021 to $658.11 billion in 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% in the forecast period 2021-2028.