Stemtech Corporation Announces Merger Transaction With Globe Net Wireless Corp.
Pioneering stem cell nutrition and nutraceutical enterprise becomes a publicly traded company
MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”), a leading nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that it has
executed a definitive agreement with Globe Net Wireless Corp. (GNTWD) to merge into the public company.
Stemtech Corporation was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc. was recognized four separate times by the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, positioning the Company to begin expansion once again as a leading force in cellular nutrition. Known as the Stem Cell Nutrition Company, the Company has a history of innovation, and was the first to market in the category of stem cell nutrition. According to market research firm Fortune Business Insights, the global nutraceuticals market is predicted to grow from $352.92 billion in 2021 to $658.11 billion in 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% in the forecast period 2021-2028.
“Completing our public listing is a significant milestone in the history of Stemtech,” said Chairman and CEO Charles Arnold. “Becoming a publicly traded company gives us the platform to continue our leadership role in the growing nutraceutical sector, as well as providing better access to quality capital, enabling us to expand operations and significantly bolster our marketing efforts, both domestically and internationally. Stemtech has a unique corporate culture that has been forged over 16 years of its history, with an extremely loyal base of customers and independent distributors that believe in our mission of fostering innovation, wellness and prosperity for all of our key stakeholders.”
“The Company’s vision is to ramp-up production and delivery of our innovative stem cell nutrition products to a global audience,” Mr. Arnold continued. “With increasing interest in developments in the stem cell industry, we believe that Stemtech is strongly positioned to capitalize on the growth in this sector. Additionally, as the company that invented the stem cell nutrition category, we plan to further fund research and development efforts and to bring new groundbreaking products to market.” According to Research and Markets, a market research firm, the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market size is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.07% from 2020 to 2026.
