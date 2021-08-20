Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Announces Common Share Tender Offer and Redemption of Preferred Shares

As designed in the Initial Public Offering of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE American: GGO) (the “Fund”) September 2, 2016, the Board of Trustees (the “Board of Trustees”) has authorized an issuer tender offer to purchase for cash all of the Fund’s issued and outstanding common shares (the “Shares”). The price was set at 98% of the net asset value per Share determined on the last business date prior to the expiration date of September 24, 2021 (the “Offer”). In addition, the Board of Trustees authorized a distribution of $0.05 per Share payable on Sept 23, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2021.

Also pursuant to the initial offering documents, the Fund’s Board of Trustees initiated the provision to redeem all outstanding Series A Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”), at the liquidation preference of $40.00 per share. At the time of the redemption on September 27, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), Series A Preferred shareholders will also receive a $0.50 per share distribution payable to shareholders of record on September 20, 2021, plus $0.0055 per share representing accumulated and unpaid dividends and distributions to the Redemption Date.

All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.

If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis.