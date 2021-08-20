checkAd

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 23:15  |   |   |   

JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced today the quarterly coupon amount for the Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSE Arca: AMJ). The table below summarizes the coupon amount for the Alerian MLP Index ETN (the “Notes”).

NYSE
Arca
Ticker

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu JP Morgan Chase!
Long
Basispreis 143,86€
Hebel 14,37
Ask 0,92
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 165,61€
Hebel 13,08
Ask 0,97
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Registered
Issue Name

Declaration
Date

Ex-Date

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Coupon
Amount1
 per Note

Current
Yield2

AMJ

Alerian MLP
Index ETN

August 20,
2021

August 26,
2021

August 27,
2021

September
7, 2021

$0.3141

7.3%

The Notes are subject to a maximum issuance limitation of 129,000,000 Notes, which may cause the Notes to trade at a premium relative to the indicative note value. Investors that pay a premium for the Notes could incur significant losses if that investor sells its notes at a time when some or all of the premium is no longer present.

1) As defined in the Market-Making Supplement, dated April 8, 2020 for the Notes.

You may access this market making supplement as follows:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/19617/000095010320007243/dp125 ...

2) “Current Yield” equals the current Coupon Amount annualized and divided by the closing price of the Notes on August 19, 2021 and rounded to one decimal place for ease of analysis. The Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the Notes.

The Notes are senior, unsecured obligations of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $286.4 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2021. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Investment suitability must be determined individually for each investor, and the Notes may not be suitable for all investors. This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon as providing accounting, legal, regulatory or tax advice.

Investors should consult with their own advisors as to these matters.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offering to which this communication relates.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the other documents relating to this offering that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has filed with the SEC for more complete information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. and this offering.

You may get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, JPMorganChase & Co., any agent or any dealer participating in this offering will arrange to send you the prospectus, the prospectus supplement, the product supplement and the pricing supplement if you so request by calling toll-free 800-576-3529.

JPMorgan Chase Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced today the quarterly coupon amount for the Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSE Arca: AMJ). The table below summarizes the coupon amount for the Alerian MLP Index ETN (the “Notes”). NYSE Arca Ticker Registered Issue Name …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Faraday Future Expands Global Hiring After Business Combination
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and a Special Meeting ...
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotechnology Executive William C. Fairey to its Board of Directors
Onto Innovation to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21JP Morgan Chase – Support im Test
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
14.08.21Rekordjäger Dax - Hoffnung der Anleger größer als die Sorgen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 32/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
13.08.21JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21JPMorgan Chase to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Chase Reveals New Benefits Coming to Sapphire Preferred and Reserve Credit Cards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.08.214 Tipps zum Investieren, die wahnsinnig gut funktionieren
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
06.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Starke Jobdaten treiben Dow und S&P zu Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.08.21Aktien New York: Starker Arbeitsmarktbericht treibt Dow und S&P auf Rekordhochs
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow und S&P nach Jobdaten mit Rekorden - Nasdaq tiefer
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte