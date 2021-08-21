Tropical Storm Henri May Disrupt Phone, Internet Service

The National Weather Service has issued a warning that Tropical Storm Henri's path is taking aim at southeastern New England. Hurricane watches issued this morning warn of surge flooding, rainfall, damaging winds, and dangerous marine conditions that could affect southern Connecticut.

Frontier is asking customers to prepare for possible short-term and extended disruptions of phone, video, and Internet service. Frontier crews and technicians are taking steps to prepare for the storm and safeguard facilities. Frontier monitors its network 24/7 and will begin any necessary restoration work as soon as safely possible. Customers may want to prepare by assembling a kit that includes mobile devices for backup communications, portable chargers, and a physical list of important places and phone numbers.