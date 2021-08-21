checkAd

Tropical Storm Henri May Disrupt Phone, Internet Service

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.08.2021, 00:12  |  23   |   |   

The National Weather Service has issued a warning that Tropical Storm Henri's path is taking aim at southeastern New England. Hurricane watches issued this morning warn of surge flooding, rainfall, damaging winds, and dangerous marine conditions that could affect southern Connecticut.

Frontier is asking customers to prepare for possible short-term and extended disruptions of phone, video, and Internet service. Frontier crews and technicians are taking steps to prepare for the storm and safeguard facilities. Frontier monitors its network 24/7 and will begin any necessary restoration work as soon as safely possible. Customers may want to prepare by assembling a kit that includes mobile devices for backup communications, portable chargers, and a physical list of important places and phone numbers.

Customers may experience longer than typical wait-times for service calls and repair visits as Frontier, like other providers, expects increased weather-related help requests. Here are reminders for getting help:

  • Frontier’s broadband router/modems are designed to reconnect automatically when electric power is restored following a power outage. If service does not automatically reconnect after power restoration, customers should first reboot their router/modems. This can be done by turning the modem’s power off or by unplugging the device from the wall outlet, waiting 30 seconds, and then plugging it back in. Allow 2 to 5 minutes for the device to restart.
  • Customers can use Frontier's online contact page to connect via Live Chat, schedule a Call Back or get information on other support services. Chat with Frontier’s customer care team via Twitter is available at @askFrontier.
  • For service disruptions, please call Frontier at 800-921-8101 for residential or 800-921-8102 for business customers.
  • To inform Frontier about a damaged pole, downed wire, or cable, please call 877‐486‐5667.

Please visit our emergency resource page at https://frontier.com/resources/emergency-preparation for more information.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information is available at www.frontier.com.

Frontier Communications Parent Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tropical Storm Henri May Disrupt Phone, Internet Service The National Weather Service has issued a warning that Tropical Storm Henri's path is taking aim at southeastern New England. Hurricane watches issued this morning warn of surge flooding, rainfall, damaging winds, and dangerous marine conditions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Faraday Future Expands Global Hiring After Business Combination
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
TotalEnergies to Introduce a 100% Renewable Fuel at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and at the FIA World ...
Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Partial Exercise of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment ...
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Vector Acquisition Corporation Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With Rocket Lab
PSPS Update: Power Restored for Essentially All Affected Customers After Dry, Offshore Wind Event and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Frontier Communications to Present at the Cowen 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Frontier Communications Accelerates Fiber Build Out to Reach 10 Million Locations By End of 2025
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Frontier Communications Changes Start Time for Virtual Investor Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Frontier Communications Names Spencer Kurn Head of Investor Relations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten