Ivrnet Announces Filing of Interim Financial Statements

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"). The following Q2 2021 financial highlights should be read in conjunction with the unaudited Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which can be found on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.