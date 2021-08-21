checkAd

Ivrnet Announces Filing of Interim Financial Statements

Autor: Accesswire
21.08.2021, 01:35  |  26   |   |   

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the accompanying Management's …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

The following Q2 2021 financial highlights should be read in conjunction with the unaudited Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which can be found on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.

Financial Highlights - Q2 2021:

  • Completion of a private placement of 4,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of $225,000. The gross proceeds were still receivable as at June 30, 2021 and have been recorded in trade and other receivables on the interim statement of financial position. The gross proceeds were received on July 5, 2021.
  • Strong increase in revenues from financial technology services. An increase in fixed recurring revenue of $70,650 to $80,675 in Q2 2021 compared to $10,025 in Q2 2020 and an increase in variable recurring revenue of $39,797 to $58,192 in Q2 2021 compared to $18,395 in Q2 2020. The increases are from new customers added during 2020 and Q1 2021.
  • Decline in fixed recurring revenues from Central services in Q2 2021 as compared to Q2 2020 due to the planned phasing out of the Company's sports registration services.
  • Expected decline in variable recurring revenue from communications services in Q2 2021 as compared to Q2 2020 primarily due to the temporary increase in these revenues in Q1 and Q2 2020 from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as more companies switched to telephone and audio-conferencing solutions to remain connected. As companies have adapted to the COVID-19 restrictions the use of these solutions has declined.
  • Completion of the migration of the Company's data centre to a virtual environment. The virtual data centre will give the Company more flexibility and allow for faster scale-up to accommodate new customers.
  • Continued focus on strict cost management.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value‐added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information: please contact Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; Suite 1400, 350 - 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 3N9; Tel/fax 1.800.351.7227; E-mail: investors@ivrnet.com; www.ivrnet.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ivrnet Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660783/Ivrnet-Announces-Filing-of-Interim-F ...

IVRnet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ivrnet Announces Filing of Interim Financial Statements CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the accompanying Management's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Management Update on Filing of Financials
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Pricing of $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Greenpro's Angkasa-X Signs MOU to Develop the World's First GEO-LEO Integrated Satellite Network ...
Medaro Mining Provides Update on Lithium Extraction Technology
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa ...
Trust Stamp Announces Stock Split
Super.com Actively Seeking To Accelerate Growth To Support The Gaming Industry As One-Stop-Shop
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Cal-Bay International Announces New Website Launch
Titel
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Optec International and Its Subsidiary, Weshield, See Over 100% Increase in PPE Orders Over ...
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units