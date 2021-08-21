GlobeX Data Ltd. Closes CAD 5.7 million (USD 4.5 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: 'We are very pleased with the demand we have received from our investors for this private placement. This additional placement gives the Company even more capabilities as we continue to deploy our solutions to the US mass consumer market and business sectors in the coming 24 months. The first round of marketing we have done has yielded excellent results and this new funding will assure us the capability to continue in an accelerated pace of the roll out of our Sekur solutions. We plan to increase our USA marketing budget to US$750,000 for the remainder of 2021, and increase the marketing budget to US$2,000,000 for 2022, depending on the results of our media and marketing efforts. With slightly over CA$9,000,000 (US$7,030,000) in the bank as of the close of this funding, the company has all the cash to execute its plan for 2021 and continue its 2022 marketing plan, and looks forward to bring true Swiss privacy and security to US consumers and businesses."

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5