East Stone Acquisition Corporation Announces Sponsor Approval of Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination

Burlington, MA, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: ESSCU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“East Stone”), announced today that its sponsor, Double Venture Holdings Limited (the “Sponsor”), has requested that East Stone extend the date by which East Stone has to consummate a business combination from August 24, 2021 to November 24, 2021 (the “Extension”). The Extension is the second of up to two three-month extensions permitted under East Stone’s governing documents. In connection with such Extension, the Sponsor has notified East Stone that it intends to cause an aggregate of $1,380,000 to be deposited into East Stone’s trust account on or before August 24, 2021. The Extension provides East Stone with additional time to complete its proposed business combination with JHD Holdings (Cayman) Limited (“JHD”), an innovative merchant enablement platform serving lower-tier cities in China.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: ESSC) (“East Stone”) is a blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands business company and incorporated for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Although it is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of consummating an initial business combination, East Stone believes it is particularly well-positioned to capitalize on growing opportunities created by in the financial technology (fintech) space in North America and Asia-Pacific.

About JHD Holdings (Cayman) Limited

JHD Holdings (Cayman) Limited (“JHD”) is an online and offline merchant enablement services platform that provides almost 90,000 independent retailers, in five provinces, with a full suite of services and technologies, including point-of-sale (POS), supply chain and logistics, and fintech/payment capability. To enable financial inclusion of communities that are significantly underbanked, JHD’s platform has already enabled approximately 2,900 outlets to become licensed rural area financial stations, enabling established banks to extend their branch network to serve more consumers. By supplying their partner stores with reliable and timely delivery of branded consumer products, JHD provides a reliable supply chain to the stores.