Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. Common Shares

  • Brookfield Infrastructure has exceeded the modified statutory minimum condition and is filing a mandatory extension of the Offer to September 3rd to provide remaining Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“IPL”) shareholders time to tender

  • Upon the take up and payment of the Tendered Shares, Brookfield Infrastructure will own 68.9% of the outstanding common shares of IPL and, following the mandatory extension period, intends to pursue a privatization of IPL
  • IPL shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action and should expect payment within three business days
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email assistance@laurelhill.com

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) announces that 253,933,715 common shares of IPL (TSX:IPL) (the “Tendered Shares”), representing 65.6% of the common shares not beneficially owned by Brookfield Infrastructure, have been tendered and not withdrawn to the offer as outlined in the Fifth Notice of Variation and Extension dated August 6, 2021 (the "Offer"). Brookfield Infrastructure has taken-up and will pay for the Tendered Shares within three business days.

All conditions to the Offer have been satisfied or waived (including the modified statutory minimum condition) and we are filing a mandatory extension of the Offer to September 3rd to provide remaining IPL shareholders time to tender.

Upon the take up and payment of the Tendered Shares, Brookfield Infrastructure will own 68.9% of the total outstanding common shares of IPL.

We are excited by the strong take-up and, following the mandatory extension period, we intend to pursue a possible Subsequent Acquisition Transaction (as such term is used in the Offer) to acquire any remaining shares that are not tendered within the mandatory extension period. The timing and details of any such transaction will be released at a later date.

Deposit Period Extended to September 3, 2021

Brookfield Infrastructure has extended its Offer for the take-up of additional IPL common shares to September 3, 2021 and has filed a mandatory extension (the “Sixth Notice of Extension”).

The Sixth Notice of Extension and related documents have been filed with the Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR under IPL’s profile at www.sedar.com and will be mailed to all IPL shareholders.

