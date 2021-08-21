Update on the Merger of XPart Into XP

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that, in line with the Merger Protocol signed between XP Inc. and XPart and XP Part’s notice about its Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on October 1, 2021, the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting to deliberate on the merger of XPart into the Company on the same date. Details about the Annual General Meeting will be provided on a timely manner.



XP believes that the obligations agreed to by its controlling shareholders pursuant to the transaction will enhance its corporate governance structure and contribute to improve its capital structure and leverage capacity, so that the controlling shareholders of XP and GA will be the only holders of Class B shares of XP, which are entitled to 10 votes per share. Therefore, controlling shareholders are expected to increase their voting rights from 55.4% to 68.3%. Additionally, the Company’s flexibility for certain strategic decisions will be enhanced following the elimination of veto rights previously held by Itaú Unibanco.