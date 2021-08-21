checkAd

China-SCO Forum, Smart China Expo2021 Open in Chongqing

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
CHONGQING, China, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iChongqing- The China-SCO Forum on the Digital Economy Industry, Smart China Expo 2021 (SCE 2021) opens in Chongqing Municipality on 23rd, and will last three days through to August 25th.

Conferences, exhibitions, competitions, and forums combine to promote the digital economy and promoting common prosperity among SCO countries, and the development of the industrial internet during the SCE 2021.

Chongqing and the SCO countries jointly build a development cooperation platform for the digital economy, which will promote international exchange and cooperation in the field, and achieve common development that is mutually beneficial for all parties.

Five forums are themed on the digital economy, e-commerce, smart tourism, smart Logistics,  development of digital channels, etc. for SCO Forum, while 6 are focused on industrial internet for SCE 2021.

Guests in attendance both on and offline come from 18 SCO countries including China, and will see the participation of key figures such as the SCO Secretariat, SCO Business Council, and SCO Youth Committee, with full participation on the part of SCO country representatives.

The SCE 2021 is continuing on the established theme of Smart Technology: Empowering the Economy and Enriching Life, and 610 companies have come to participate in the exhibition both on and offline, among which are 51 Singapore companies, with the physical exhibition area covering 70,000 square meters. The China-SCO Digital Economy Cooperation Pavilion is set up in the Chongqing International Expo Center also, and all 18 SCO countries participate in an area covering around 10,000 square meters.

Altogether 133 prominent guests including leaders from international organizations, global industry, as well as award-winning scientists and renowned scholars have been extended invitations, while exhibitors from 31 countries and regions are set to display their technology online and offline.

This forum holds great significance for Chongqing, as the city is presently in a stage of vigorous development in the digital economy. The event is a platform for strengthening exchange between Chongqing and SCO countries, and will also promote multilateral cooperation, consultation and progress.

There will be in-depth cooperation and exchange held on the theme of economics and trade, with major highlights set to feature project signing ceremonies involving countries and top enterprises along the Belt and Road, as well as international organizations, sister cities, and industry leaders.

For more information on the China-SCO Forum, Smart China Expo2021, please visit https://www.ichongqing.info/special/smart-china-expo-2021/, and https://www.ichongqing.info/special/2021sco/

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599312/iChongqing.jpg




