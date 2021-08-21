Plus Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data from the ReSPECT-GBM Trial and Plans for Treating Pediatric Brain Cancer

Data shows that the administration of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome ( 186 RNL) via convection enhanced delivery for recurrent glioblastoma is well tolerated at significantly higher doses of radiotherapy than with standard modalities

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a U.S. clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today presented data from the NIH-supported ReSPECTTM Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its lead investigational drug, Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL), in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). Data from the trial shows that the administration of 186RNL, which is designed to allow for targeted beta radiation to the tumor via convection enhanced delivery (CED) with limited exposure to surrounding tissues, was well tolerated in adult patients with recurrent GBM at significantly higher doses than with standard treatment modalities such as external beam radiation therapy (EBRT).

This data is being presented as an E-Poster video entitled “A two-part, Phase 1 study of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) delivered by convection enhanced delivery for recurrent, refractory, or progressive ependymoma and high-grade glioma (HGG) and newly diagnosed diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG)” at the 2021 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting, which is being held virtually August 21-25, 2021.

“The ReSPECTTM trial demonstrates how 186RNL can deliver a very high dose of radiation directly to adult brain tumors safely, effectively and conveniently,” said Michael G. DeCuypere, MD, PhD, FAANS, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and presenter of the E-Poster. “Children with brain tumors have limited options and 186RNL delivered with a minimally invasive procedure could be an important new potential option for these patients.”

Additional key findings from ReSPECT clinical trial for adult recurrent GBM:

The mean dose of 186 RNL when coverage was 75% or greater (n=10) was 392 Gy (CI 306 – 478).

RNL when coverage was 75% or greater (n=10) was 392 Gy (CI 306 – 478). The treatment has been well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicity or serious adverse events observed (n=18).

“We are eager to explore the use of 186RNL in children with pediatric brain tumors of various types,” stated Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “Dr. DeCuypere and the team at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago have been great academic partners and are uniquely positioned to bring RNL forward rapidly to treat these tough problems in children.”