checkAd

Plus Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data from the ReSPECT-GBM Trial and Plans for Treating Pediatric Brain Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.08.2021, 15:24  |  47   |   |   

Data shows that the administration of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) via convection enhanced delivery for recurrent glioblastoma is well tolerated at significantly higher doses of radiotherapy than with standard modalities

Company and academic collaborators outline plans for a Phase 1 dose-finding and efficacy study of 186RNL for pediatric brain tumors to start by mid-2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a U.S. clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today presented data from the NIH-supported ReSPECTTM Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its lead investigational drug, Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL), in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). Data from the trial shows that the administration of 186RNL, which is designed to allow for targeted beta radiation to the tumor via convection enhanced delivery (CED) with limited exposure to surrounding tissues, was well tolerated in adult patients with recurrent GBM at significantly higher doses than with standard treatment modalities such as external beam radiation therapy (EBRT).

This data is being presented as an E-Poster video entitled “A two-part, Phase 1 study of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) delivered by convection enhanced delivery for recurrent, refractory, or progressive ependymoma and high-grade glioma (HGG) and newly diagnosed diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG)” at the 2021 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting, which is being held virtually August 21-25, 2021.

“The ReSPECTTM trial demonstrates how 186RNL can deliver a very high dose of radiation directly to adult brain tumors safely, effectively and conveniently,” said Michael G. DeCuypere, MD, PhD, FAANS, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and presenter of the E-Poster. “Children with brain tumors have limited options and 186RNL delivered with a minimally invasive procedure could be an important new potential option for these patients.”

Additional key findings from ReSPECT clinical trial for adult recurrent GBM:

  • The mean dose of 186RNL when coverage was 75% or greater (n=10) was 392 Gy (CI 306 – 478).
  • The treatment has been well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicity or serious adverse events observed (n=18).

“We are eager to explore the use of 186RNL in children with pediatric brain tumors of various types,” stated Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “Dr. DeCuypere and the team at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago have been great academic partners and are uniquely positioned to bring RNL forward rapidly to treat these tough problems in children.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plus Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data from the ReSPECT-GBM Trial and Plans for Treating Pediatric Brain Cancer Data shows that the administration of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) via convection enhanced delivery for recurrent glioblastoma is well tolerated at significantly higher doses of radiotherapy than with standard modalities Company and academic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Standard Lithium Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
East Stone Acquisition Corporation Announces Sponsor Approval of Extension of Deadline to Complete ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Announces the Appointment of an ...
First Trust Portfolios Canada Announces Cap, Buffer and Dates of August Buffer ETF
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Update on the Merger of XPart Into XP
Trillion Energy Corporate Update And Mid-Year Results
ING to appoint Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer, chief transformation officer and ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Subsidiary OPTILAN Wins SECURITY & COMMS Contract for Power Plants Constructed by ...
Mount Logan Capital Inc. Enters into Corporate Credit Facility for up to US$25,000,000
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board