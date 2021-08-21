Verizon stands ready as Hurricane Henri approaches the Northeast Coast

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Hurricane Henri approaches the Northeast coast, Verizon continues to prepare for potential flooding and commercial outages that may accompany the storm – potentially the first storm of this magnitude to make landfall in this area in years. Engineers are topping off generators and trucks with fuel, staging emergency assets outside of the storm’s projected path, readying mobile network assets for rapid deployment, and activating response teams to keep customers and first-responders connected. Especially in the context of natural disasters, having reliable connectivity and a personal communications plan is essential.

“The importance of connecting with critical resources, colleagues, friends and family cannot be overstated, and we understand the important role we play in that,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. “Reliability is in our DNA, and we prepare all year long to be ready when our customers need us most. The strength and reliability of our network have been evident to our customers during recent emergencies, and our teams are preparing for Hurricane Henri with the same tireless dedication and commitment to reliable communications.”

Verizon is ready

Verizon has prepared to ensure the network is ready for Hurricane Henri: