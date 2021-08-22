checkAd

Allegiant Stadium to Host Money In The Bank July 4th Weekend 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.08.2021, 05:13  |  79   |   |   

On the heels of a record-breaking SummerSlam in Las Vegas, WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced tonight that it will return to Allegiant Stadium July 4th weekend of 2022 for Money In The Bank.

The event marks the first time in history that Money In The Bank will be held at an NFL stadium.

“Las Vegas, its residents and visitors have demonstrated that Vegas is the perfect city for our biggest events,” said Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer. “Money In The Bank, an appropriately titled event for Vegas and one of our five annual tentpoles, will bring the WWE Universe back to Allegiant Stadium July 4th weekend of 2022.”

“We were thrilled to host SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium. Its success continues to illustrate how the city of Las Vegas is uniquely positioned to host a variety of exciting and diverse sports and entertainment events,” said Chris Wright, Allegiant Stadium General Manager. “Partnering with the LVCVA team has been pivotal in bringing SummerSlam to the market and we are looking forward to collaborating with WWE on hosting Money In The Bank on July 4th weekend in 2022.”

Fans interested in an exclusive Money In The Bank presale opportunity can register at http://mitb.wwe.com/presale. Additional information on the event will be announced in the near future.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

Seite 1 von 3
World Wrestling Entertainment Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allegiant Stadium to Host Money In The Bank July 4th Weekend 2022 On the heels of a record-breaking SummerSlam in Las Vegas, WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced tonight that it will return to Allegiant Stadium July 4th weekend of 2022 for Money In The Bank. The event marks the first time in history that Money In The Bank …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allegiant Stadium to Host Money In The Bank July 4th Weekend 2022
WWE Breaks SummerSlam Indoor Attendance Record
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05:41 UhrWWE Breaks SummerSlam Indoor Attendance Record
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Blue-chip Brands Flock to SummerSlam in Las Vegas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21MLB-Inspired WWE Championship Title Belts Coming to Stores In 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21DJ Valentino Khan to Perform at SummerSlam
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21The Ringer and WWE Launch Exclusive Audio Network
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21WWE Drops John Cena NFTs Leading Into SummerSlam
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21WWE Announces 30+ Additional Live Events For 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21WWE & Goldin Partner to Auction One-of-One Vince McMahon “Billionaire Bucks” T-Shirt & Signed Billion Dollar Bill
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21WWE Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Tiffany Haddish to Host Official SummerSlam After Party
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten