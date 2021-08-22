Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 financial year

The most difficult year in the history of the group is over. We were attacked from three fronts: from one side, corona crises, caused a situation of drastic drop in prices and demand for fish products, causing drop in gross margin and sales. Secondly, we entered the crisis with very high leverage due to recent acquisitions and were forced by banks to reduce aggressively our loan portfolio. Third, our now-ex management in Finnish unit did not want and could not react to market changes, whereby we accumulated problems there with long-term effect. Dealing with all three criseses simulteanously increased significantly our loss, as we were forced to take decisions, that would have not happened under normal circumstances.

As end result we had our first historical EBITDA loss of -1,24 million euros (2,75 million euros yoy) and net loss of -5,1 million euros (-1,9 million euros yoy).

Q4 EBITDA was largely impacted by the fact that raw material prices suddenly increased due to loosening of coroan restrictions, while our Finnish market product end prices were fixed in winter, when raw material prices were significantly lower. This caused a situation in last quarter, where we sold some of our products below COGS. In order to end such practice , we had to terminate our local CEO and notified clients of termination of such contracts.

If to find anything positiive, then group’s cash flow from operations was positiive by 2 million euros and total cashflow over the periood improved by 0.51 million euros. We also reduced our net debt and reduced significantly short term liabilities of the company. Also our fish farming unit posted a better result and was the backbone of our Scandinavian operations. Our biggest problem is that Estonian government is delaying decision to allow sea farming in Estonia, due to which we could not earn significant additional income from last periood.

Our Scottish division was very brave, and even though their sales and net profit decreased by 30%, John Ross Jr still managed to post 1,4 million euros EBITDA. I would also like to thank our Estonian unit, that despite the disappreance of HoReCa, managed to grow each month sales in retail significantly.

The number of employees decreased by ca 10% on annual basis, but obviously the cost base of Finnish unit did not respond to decrease in sales and margins. In summary, we can say that root cause of our problems is Finnish business division.

PRFoodsi action plan to overcome the crisis is:

Decrease overall debt level through positiive EBITDA and strengthening of equity base. Completely restructure Finnish division, either through disposal or closure of loss-making business units. Eliminate totally all low margin products form Finnish sales. Increase retail sales in UK, EU markets, including home market Estonia. Group’strategic focus is on fish farming, as divisjon that has been profitable every year. Target is to reach by 2023 fish farming võlume of 10,000 tons, giving additional 45-50 million euros in sales.

Group’s financial position is not easy. At the same time, we must remember that 11 million euros bonds have been issued solely for refinancing of John Ross Jr. Acquisition and John Ross Jr results have not been impacted so severly, their operational cash flow is very strong and they pay regularly dividends to parent company, therefore we find their leverage to be acceptable. Fish farming requires long term capital for fish feed and this is under works.

Last year we were forced to reduce significantly working capital financing through banks, which put strain on company’s finances. We have reduced significantly working capital needs in operations, also through lower inventory. Most important is to restore profitability in the environment of lower sales and restructure loss-making business units.

Having cut our teeth now for second year in corona crisis, we know that it is not sustainable to rely on outside help and all tough decisions need to be taken sooner than later. For our advantage the fish market has started much stronger this year and is more predictable and demand for our products is growing. The only objective of new financial year is profit and everything that blocks our road to profitabilty must be eliminated.

KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 Sales 14.7 14.2 17.0 12.7 15.1 18.5 25.4 19.3 Gross profit 0.3 0.9 2.5 1.2 0.7 2.0 4.3 2.6 EBITDA from operations -1.0 -0.5 0.6 -0.3 -0.4 0.0 2.1 0.7 EBITDA -0.7 -0.7 0.7 -0.5 -0.4 -0.9 1.4 1.5 EBIT -1.4 -1.4 0.0 -1.1 -1.0 -1.4 0.7 1.0 EBT -1.6 -1.8 -0.1 -1.4 -1.2 -1.8 0.6 0.8 Net profit (-loss) -1.7 -1.8 -0.2 -1.4 -1.3 -1.7 0.5 0.6 Gross margin 2.1% 6.6% 14.9% 9.4% 4.6% 10.8% 17.0% 13.4% Operational EBITDA margin -7.0% -3.5% 3.4% -2.6% -2.6% 0.1% 8.4% 3.8% EBITDA margin -4.8% -5.3% 4.1% -3.8% -2.6% -4.6% 5.3% 7.6% EBIT margin -9.3% -9.9% 0.2% -8.8% -6.4% -7.8% 2.9% 5.0% EBT margin -10.8% -12.5% -0.6% -11.3% -8.1% -9.8% 2.2% 3.9% Net margin -11.6% -12.5% -1.2% -11.3% -8.4% -9.2% 2.0% 2.9% Operating expense ratio 15.4% 15.6% 15.6% 18.2% 13.9% 14.3% 12.5% 13.4%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR 30.06.2021 31.03.2021 31.12.2020 30.09.2020 30.06.2020 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Net debt 20.9 21.4 21.9 21.5 20.7 17.0 17.8 Equity 15.8 17.6 18.6 18.5 19.8 21.6 23.3 Working capital -2.9 -5.0 -3.9 -4.4 -4.0 -2.5 -3.5 Assets 55.3 54.5 57.5 57.4 57.1 56.9 60.5 Liquidity ratio 0.9x 0.8x 0.8x 0.8x 0.8x 0.9x 0.9x Equity ratio 28.6% 32.4% 32.4% 32.3% 34.7% 37.9% 38.5% Gearing ratio 56.9% 54.9% 54.0% 53.7% 51.1% 44.0% 43.3% Debt to total assets 0.7x 0.7x 0.7x 0.7x 0.7x 0.6x 0.6x Net debt to EBITDA op -16.9x -55.3x 160.0x 12.8x 7.5x 5.3x 5.3x ROE -28.7% -23.8% -21.9% -7.0% -9.1% -5.7% -3.2% ROA -9.1% -8.4% -7.8% -2.4% -3.2% -2.1% -1.2%





Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Thousand euros 30.06.2021 30.06.2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 2,500 2,276 Receivables and prepayments 3,295 3,578 Inventories 5,691 7,884 Biological assets 4,795 4,249 Total current assets 16,281 17,987 Deferred income tax 21 54 Long-term financial investments 302 232 Tangible fixed assets 15,236 16,179 Intangible assets 23,457 22,672 Total non-current assets 39,016 39,137 TOTAL ASSETS 55,297 57,124 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Loans and borrowings 6,396 10,611 Payables 12,530 11,132 Government grants 207 211 Total current liabilities 19,133 21,954 Loans and borrowings 16,988 12,368 Payables 723 190 Deferred tax liabilities 1,868 1,920 Government grants 746 873 Total non-current liabilities 20,325 15,351 TOTAL LIABILITIES 39,458 37,305 Share capital 7,737 7,737 Share premium 14,198 14,007 Treasury shares -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 Currency translation reserve 583 -366 Retained profit (-loss) -6,682 -1,654 Equity attributable to parent 15,497 19,385 Non-controlling interest 342 434 TOTAL EQUITY 15,839 19,819 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 55,297 57,124





Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss And Other Comprehensive Income

Thousand euros 4Q 2020/2021 4Q 2019/2020 12 months 2020/2021 12 months 2019/2020 Sales 14,740 15,101 58,692 78,292 Cost of goods sold -14,437 -14,412 -53,717 -68,710 Gross profit 303 689 4,975 9,582 Operating expenses -2,264 -2,107 -9,468 -10,509 Selling and distribution expenses -1,499 -1,387 -6,389 -7,060 Administrative expenses -765 -720 -3,079 -3,449 Other income / expense 146 211 309 519 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 441 239 311 -291 Operating profit (loss) -1,374 -968 -3,873 -699 Financial income/-expenses -223 -254 -1,031 -1,062 Profit (loss) before tax -1,597 -1,222 -4,904 -1,761 Income tax -110 -47 -216 -134 Net profit (loss) for the period -1,707 -1,269 -5,120 -1,895 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the company -1,697 -1,254 -5,028 -1,718 Non-controlling interests -10 -15 -92 -177 Total net profit (loss) -1,707 -1,269 -5,120 -1,895 Other omprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences -100 -117 949 -152 Total comprehensive income (expense) -1,807 -1,386 -4,171 -2,047 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Company -1,797 -1,371 -4,079 -1,870 Non-controlling interests -10 -15 -92 -177 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -1,807 -1,386 -4,171 -2,047 Profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0.04 -0.03 -0.13 -0.04 Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0.04 -0.03 -0.13 -0.04

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee

Attachment