Liberty Financial Helping Businesses Get Ahead This New Financial Year

With a new financial year comes new opportunities for businesses to set themselves up for success - and Liberty has the finance options to support business growth

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2021 / Standing out in today's competitive market is difficult - but there are ways for business owners to get ahead. The beginning of a new financial year is a great opportunity to reassess business goals and take a closer look at business finances.

A business loan can provide the funds a business needs to take it to the next level. And with a range of business loans available from non-banks like Liberty, there's more opportunities for small businesses to reach their growth goals.

Perhaps your already successful venture is ready to take the next step, or you're interested in exploring refinancing or cash flow solutions - Liberty can help. Choosing a free-thinking loan from Liberty could provide your business with the support it needs to grow and thrive.

Whether a business wants to invest in tools, equipment or staff - it will need funds to do so. Finding that funding can be difficult, with many unable to get a loan due to traditional, rigid and inflexible approval processes.

Liberty has worked with business owners for more than 23 years and understands the challenges of running a business. Because Liberty takes a tailored and free-thinking approach to credit assessment practices, the fast-growing lender can help more Australian businesses - including those with lower credit scores - to secure small business loans.

Liberty has a competitive offering of business loans, with secured and unsecured options, as well as a line of credit and commercial loans for those wanting to buy operating space or invest in commercial property.

Whatever the future holds, Liberty has a solution to suit businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

