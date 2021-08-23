checkAd

Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) CEO Provides Blueprint of Acquisition Strategy in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Autor: Accesswire
23.08.2021, 06:08  |  38   |   |   

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, president and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR), to discuss the Company's vision for its …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, president and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR), to discuss the Company's vision for its recent acquisition of Lyell Environmental Services Inc.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/660845/DeepGreenlogo-1.png
Foto: Accesswire

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Spencer defines the points that made the commercial environmental remediation, abatement and testing services company a prime target for Deep Green's growth strategy.

Foto: Accesswire

'We were looking at various markets that were rapid-growth areas and also large markets, and one of those was the remediation and testing services,' he explains. 'This is a multi-billion-dollar market today, and Lyell came up on our radar screen as a company we ought to be looking at. We thought this would be a great acquisition for us to begin building a whole line of business.'

From here, Deep Green will implement a growth strategy that can be replicated for future acquisitions. The first step is to optimize the business itself, followed by 'hubbing,' or growing the surrounding service area, and then cloning it to nearby regions.

According to Spencer, applying this strategy to Nashville-based Lyell has the potential to triple the size of the business as it extends into surrounding populous metro-areas.

'Working with the team of people that we have […] we have the leadership team to be able to drive the existing business, to then take that business and expand to the next region around that,' he says, providing a timeline of projected milestones for the acquired company.

Spencer concludes the interview with his expectations that additional growth for the Deep Green will come via complimentary business acquisitions in other areas of the U.S.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/august-interview-deep-green-waste-recycl ...

About Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR) is a waste, recycling and remediation services which provides sustainable waste, recycling, and remediation services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce, and recycle waste streams. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) CEO Provides Blueprint of Acquisition Strategy in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, president and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR), to discuss the Company's vision for its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Liberty Financial Helping Businesses Get Ahead This New Financial Year
Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) CEO Provides Blueprint of Acquisition Strategy in Audio ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...