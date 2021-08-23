Preclinical Data Confirm Triple Mechanism of Action of Lead Compound KIN001 in COVID-19

Basel, Switzerland, August 23, 2021. Kinarus AG, a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced today complementary preclinical data demonstrating its lead therapeutic KIN001 could be a promising option for prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. In in-vitro tests and animal models KIN001 potently inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication, as well as reduced inflammation and lung injury in mouse models. This triple mechanism of action supports the potential use of KIN001 in all severities and all stages of COVID-19. KIN001 is an orally administered combination of the p38 MAPK inhibitor pamapimod with a second marketed drug. Kinarus recently announced the launch of the KINETIC Phase 2 clinical study of KIN001 in hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

In studies conducted in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Ulrich Schubert at the Institute of Clinical and Molecular Virology at Universitätsklinikum Erlangen, cultured cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 were treated with KIN001. KIN001 led to potent reduction of SARS-CoV-2 replication. Importantly, the combination of pamapimod with pioglitazone, the drug combination in KIN001, demonstrated greater antiviral activity at lower concentrations, compared to the effects of both individual components of KIN001. KIN001 was also active against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern with a similar potency. This was expected as KIN001 acts to block viral replication in the host cell and not at the virus surface typically affected by mutations.