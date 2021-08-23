checkAd

EQS-News Preclinical Data Confirm Triple Mechanism of Action of Lead Compound KIN001 in COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.08.2021, 07:00  |  53   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Kinarus AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication/Study
Preclinical Data Confirm Triple Mechanism of Action of Lead Compound KIN001 in COVID-19

23.08.2021 / 07:00

  • Preclinical data with KIN001 confirm potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 as well as potent anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activity
  • KIN001 is currently under evaluation in the KINETIC Study, a Multi-Center Phase 2 Trial in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Basel, Switzerland, August 23, 2021. Kinarus AG, a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced today complementary preclinical data demonstrating its lead therapeutic KIN001 could be a promising option for prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. In in-vitro tests and animal models KIN001 potently inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication, as well as reduced inflammation and lung injury in mouse models. This triple mechanism of action supports the potential use of KIN001 in all severities and all stages of COVID-19. KIN001 is an orally administered combination of the p38 MAPK inhibitor pamapimod with a second marketed drug. Kinarus recently announced the launch of the KINETIC Phase 2 clinical study of KIN001 in hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

In studies conducted in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Ulrich Schubert at the Institute of Clinical and Molecular Virology at Universitätsklinikum Erlangen, cultured cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 were treated with KIN001. KIN001 led to potent reduction of SARS-CoV-2 replication. Importantly, the combination of pamapimod with pioglitazone, the drug combination in KIN001, demonstrated greater antiviral activity at lower concentrations, compared to the effects of both individual components of KIN001. KIN001 was also active against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern with a similar potency. This was expected as KIN001 acts to block viral replication in the host cell and not at the virus surface typically affected by mutations.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Preclinical Data Confirm Triple Mechanism of Action of Lead Compound KIN001 in COVID-19 EQS Group-News: Kinarus AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication/Study Preclinical Data Confirm Triple Mechanism of Action of Lead Compound KIN001 in COVID-19 23.08.2021 / 07:00 Preclinical data with KIN001 confirm potent antiviral activity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE sells stake in viafintech GmbH
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Beteiligung an viafintech GmbH wird verkauft
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Bank Linth: Erfreuliches Geschäftsergebnis im ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Cembra und Migros beenden Kreditkarten-Partnerschaft per Juni 2022
EQS-News: Preclinical Data Confirm Triple Mechanism of Action of Lead Compound KIN001 in COVID-19
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG eröffnet 6. Plasmasammelzentrum in Tschechien
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens sixth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic
EQS-Adhoc: Cembra and Migros to terminate credit card partnership as of June 2022
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility stellt hochintegrierten Mini-Baukasten für die kommende MIA vor - das 'Skateboard'
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement