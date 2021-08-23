checkAd

DGAP-News Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens sixth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens sixth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

23.08.2021 / 07:00
Biotest AG opens sixth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

  • 26 plasma collection centres in Europe to ensure long-term plasma supply


Dreieich, 23 August 2021. Biotest has received the operating license for its sixth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic from the country's national public health authority SUKL. The centre is located in the historical part of the Moravian capital Brno near the main railway station.

In the state-of-the-art centre with 15 donor beds, donors can watch TV or use Wi-Fi while donating. The centre is open 6 days a week for 12 hours a day.

Biotest is continuing on its planned path to expand its own donation stations in order to increase its plasma collection capacity and creates 12 new jobs in the Czech Republic. The plasma from the additional centre will be used to support to future growth at the new production facility in Dreieich.

"We are very pleased to open Brno, another state-of-the-art plasma centre in the Czech Republic. A special thank you to all our current and future plasma donors who continue to donate at our centres during the Corona pandemic, making an important contribution to the production of valuable plasma-based medicines. Of course, our thanks also go to our dedicated staff, without whom a continuous donation and supply of plasma would not be possible," underlines Dr. Frank Velte, Vice President Plasma Service Europe GmbH.

The collected plasma is processed exclusively at Biotest AG in Dreieich. Audits conducted regularly in the Czech Republic ensure that the high legal and internal quality requirements are met.

About human blood plasma
Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

