Cembra and Migros to terminate credit card partnership as of June 2022

Zurich - After a successful 15-year partnership, Cembra and Migros will terminate their cooperation agreement for the Cumulus-Mastercard credit card as of June 2022. For strategic reasons, the Federation of Migros Cooperatives (Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund) has decided to issue a proprietary credit card via Migros Bank in future.

No changes for customers until their card expires

Nothing will change for Cembra customers with a Cumulus-Mastercard credit card, until their card expires. They will be able to continue using it as before, with the same terms and benefits.

Cembra plans to introduce an attractive successor product

Starting in mid-2022, Cembra will offer a simple and attractive replacement for the more than 850,000 Cumulus-Mastercard credit cards issued. The successor product will be consistently geared towards today's customer needs, attractively priced and combined with innovative services. In addition, Cembra is constantly expanding its portfolio of products and partnerships and exploring alternative growth opportunities.