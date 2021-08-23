checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Cembra and Migros to terminate credit card partnership as of June 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.08.2021, 07:01  |  49   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cembra and Migros to terminate credit card partnership as of June 2022

23-Aug-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  • Cembra and Migros terminate successful credit card partnership after 15 years; in future Migros will issue its own card via Migros Bank
  • Cembra plans to introduce an attractive successor product and sees alternative growth potential in the credit card business
  • Termination will have an impact on net profit from 2022; outlook for the current year and mid-term targets are confirmed, sustainable dividend policy is secured due to strong capital base

Zurich - After a successful 15-year partnership, Cembra and Migros will terminate their cooperation agreement for the Cumulus-Mastercard credit card as of June 2022. For strategic reasons, the Federation of Migros Cooperatives (Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund) has decided to issue a proprietary credit card via Migros Bank in future.

No changes for customers until their card expires
Nothing will change for Cembra customers with a Cumulus-Mastercard credit card, until their card expires. They will be able to continue using it as before, with the same terms and benefits.

Cembra plans to introduce an attractive successor product
Starting in mid-2022, Cembra will offer a simple and attractive replacement for the more than 850,000 Cumulus-Mastercard credit cards issued. The successor product will be consistently geared towards today's customer needs, attractively priced and combined with innovative services. In addition, Cembra is constantly expanding its portfolio of products and partnerships and exploring alternative growth opportunities.

Seite 1 von 3
Cembra Money Bank Namen.Akt. Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Cembra and Migros to terminate credit card partnership as of June 2022 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Cembra and Migros to terminate credit card partnership as of June 2022 23-Aug-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE sells stake in viafintech GmbH
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Beteiligung an viafintech GmbH wird verkauft
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Bank Linth: Erfreuliches Geschäftsergebnis im ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Cembra und Migros beenden Kreditkarten-Partnerschaft per Juni 2022
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG eröffnet 6. Plasmasammelzentrum in Tschechien
EQS-News: Preclinical Data Confirm Triple Mechanism of Action of Lead Compound KIN001 in COVID-19
EQS-Adhoc: Cembra and Migros to terminate credit card partnership as of June 2022
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens sixth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility introduces highly integrated mini construction kit for the upcoming MIA - the ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:01 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Cembra und Migros beenden Kreditkarten-Partnerschaft per Juni 2022
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs