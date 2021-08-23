Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021

Press Release



Hørsholm, Denmark (August 23, 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announces the publication of its Interim Report for the period January – June 2021. The report is available as an attached document and on the Company’s website.

Steve Carchedi, CEO of Allarity Therapeutics, commented on the Company’s accomplishments during the period, stating , “In July, we successfully out-monetized our last remaining secondary pipeline program, irofulven. Shortly after our divestment of Irofulven, we, following positive results of our pre-clinical testing of stenoparib against numerous variants of the original Sars-CoV 2 strain, announced that we are initiating pre-clinical testing of stenoparib for activity against the delta variant (B.1.617.2). Also, in July, we announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had provided a positive administrative acceptance and review notification for our pre-market approval application for our Dovitinib-DRP. Earlier, in June, we announced that our Rights Offering had been oversubscribed, netting approximately U.S. $12 million of crucial working capital. Lastly, in May, we announced that Allarity has entered into an agreement with 3i Fund for a U.S. $20 million investment to support Allarity’s recapitalization and reorganization into a U.S listed company.”