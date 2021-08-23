checkAd

Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021

 Hørsholm, Denmark (August 23, 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announces the publication of its Interim Report for the period January – June 2021. The report is available as an attached document and on the Company’s website.

Steve Carchedi, CEO of Allarity Therapeutics, commented on the Company’s accomplishments during the period, stating , “In July, we successfully out-monetized our last remaining secondary pipeline program, irofulven. Shortly after our divestment of Irofulven, we, following positive results of our pre-clinical testing of stenoparib against numerous variants of the original Sars-CoV 2 strain, announced that we are initiating pre-clinical testing of stenoparib for activity against the delta variant (B.1.617.2). Also, in July, we announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had provided a positive administrative acceptance and review notification for our pre-market approval application for our Dovitinib-DRP. Earlier, in June, we announced that our Rights Offering had been oversubscribed, netting approximately U.S. $12 million of crucial working capital. Lastly, in May, we announced that Allarity has entered into an agreement with 3i Fund for a U.S. $20 million investment to support Allarity’s recapitalization and reorganization into a U.S listed company.”

Summary of the Interim Report for Q2 2021

  • Consolidated group revenue amounted to 0 MDKK (0 MDKK).
  • Consolidated group loss before depreciation amounted to -30.7 MDKK (-5.2 MDKK).
  • Consolidated group loss before net financials amounted to -89.8 MDKK (-5.5 MDKK).
  • Consolidated net result amounted to -92.1 MDKK (-3.5 MDKK).
  • Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) amounted to -0.37 DKK (-0.03 DKK).

2020 numbers in brackets.


Highlights during Q2 2021

April

  • On April 2, the Company submitted a Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application to the U.S. FDA for the DRP companion diagnostic for dovitinib.
  • On April 15, the Company published the minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2021.
  • On April 29, the Company announced that a Dovitinib-DRP e-Poster would be presented at the EACR 2021 Virtual Congress to be held from 9-12 June 2021.

May

  • On May 19, the Company announced that it would conduct a Rights Issue of new shares, and it had published a prospectus regarding the Rights Issue.
  • On May 21, the Company announced that it had secured an investment from 3i Fund for recapitalization, transition to listing on U.S. Nasdaq, and advancing the Company’s pipeline of priority oncology therapeutics.
  • On May 28, the Company published the Interim Report for the period January – March 2021
Disclaimer

