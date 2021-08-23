Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine

Phase 2 trial will investigate vaccine’s ability to boost existing immunity from prior COVID-19 vaccination or disease

Immune responses against circulating SARS-CoV2 variants will also be assessed

Preparations ongoing to support Phase 3 development

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 23, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2. The trial will investigate the potential of ABNCoV2 as a booster vaccine for individuals with previous COVID-19 disease or vaccination.

The trial will enroll 150 healthy adults with existing immunity against SARS-CoV-2, acquired through previous disease or from prior immunization with approved COVID-19 vaccines, and will investigate the ability of a single vaccination with ABNCoV2 to boost existing levels of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies across all groups. A second arm in the trial will enroll up to 60 healthy adults with no prior vaccination or disease who will receive two vaccinations for evaluation of neutralizing antibody levels from ABNCoV2 when used as a prime-boost vaccine. In both groups, neutralizing immune responses against circulating variants of SARS-CoV2 will be evaluated, as high levels of neutralizing antibodies have been reported as highly predictive of protection against COVID-19i.

Initial trial results are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. Subjects in the group with existing immunity will remain on trial for up to two years to evaluate the durability of the immune response from the boost vaccination.

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic, commented: “We are pleased to advance our COVID-19 vaccine candidate into Phase 2 that we hope will confirm the high levels of neutralizing antibodies induced by ABNCoV2 that have already been shown in preclinical studies and a Phase 1 clinical trial. There is a growing expectation that booster vaccinations will be required to manage the pandemic and to broaden the protection against emerging variants and we remain committed to the development of ABNCoV2, as we believe it has the potential to fulfil these requirements.”

In parallel with the Phase 2 trial, Bavarian Nordic is preparing for a Phase 3 trial of ABNCoV2 in 2022, pending external funding.

About ABNCoV2 and the Phase 2 trial

ABNCoV2 is a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, initially developed by AdaptVac using their proprietary capsid virus like particle (cVLP) technology. Bavarian Nordic has licensed the global commercialization rights to the vaccine and has assumed the responsibility for further clinical development towards licensure.