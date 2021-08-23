Bavarian Nordic Starts Phase 2 Trial for Covid Booster Vaccine Autor: PLX AI | 23.08.2021, 07:02 | 27 | 0 | 0 23.08.2021, 07:02 | (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine.Phase 2 trial will investigate vaccine’s ability to boost existing immunity from prior COVID-19 vaccination or diseaseImmune responses against circulating … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine.Phase 2 trial will investigate vaccine’s ability to boost existing immunity from prior COVID-19 vaccination or diseaseImmune responses against circulating … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine.

Phase 2 trial will investigate vaccine’s ability to boost existing immunity from prior COVID-19 vaccination or disease

Immune responses against circulating SARS-CoV2 variants will also be assessed

Preparations ongoing to support Phase 3 development, pending external funding

The trial will enroll 150 healthy adults with existing immunity against SARS-CoV-2, acquired through previous disease or from prior immunization with approved COVID-19 vaccines, and will investigate the ability of a single vaccination with ABNCoV2 to boost existing levels of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies across all groups

A second arm in the trial will enroll up to 60 healthy adults with no prior vaccination or disease who will receive two vaccinations for evaluation of neutralizing antibody levels from ABNCoV2 when used as a prime-boost vaccine



