fox e-mobility introduces highly integrated mini construction kit for the upcoming MIA - the ,skateboard'

23.08.2021

23.08.2021 / 07:30
Munich, 23 August 2021.

European e-manufacturer with new platform for small car segment

fox e-mobility introduces highly integrated mini construction kit for the upcoming MIA - the ,skateboard'
 

  • Integration of central elements of leading e-technologies in one floor platform
  • Intelligent floor assembly with functions for autonomous driving, various drive technologies and model variants
  • High cost efficiency through modularity, mass production, material selection and high application flexibility
  • Proven and tested modular concept ensures efficient and fast market access
  • 'Skateboard' as another important step on the way to the market launch of the new MIA family of electric cars in Europe

Munich, 23 August 2021. fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing, and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment, presents the new platform concept for the entire family of their battery-powered micro-vans. By integrating all the important technologies of modern electric cars, the upcoming MIA now has an innovative and efficient new kit.

The concept called 'Skateboard' is based on a robust, crash-proof and recyclable substructure, which is mainly made of steel. It is designed to integrate all the performance and intelligence of a competitive electric car. The substructure itself is flexible usable for different wheelbases and ground clearances, but the central seating position of the driver is always the same. Further advantages are the simple production method in large numbers, the inexpensive repair strategy, and the integration options for standard parts. The platform allows several derivatives of the MIA product family such as shorter or longer models for three or four passengers or small delivery vans for urban centers with a volume of 1500 liters. This enables fox to achieve a high level of cost efficiency.

