Annual General Meeting appoints Karl-Josef Schneiders to the Board of VERIANOS SE

Annual General Meeting appoints Karl-Josef Schneiders to the Board of VERIANOS SE

23.08.2021
Annual General Meeting appoints Karl-Josef Schneiders to the Board of VERIANOS SE

  • New member of the Board appointed
  • Karl-Josef Schneiders as high profile new member with over 35 years of relevant industry expertise

Cologne, 23. August 2021 - The Annual General Meeting of VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48), which took place on 19 August 2021, appointed Karl-Josef Schneiders to the Board with immediate effect. The shareholders thus followed the company's proposal with a large majority.

Karl-Josef Schneiders co-founded VERIANOS in 2011 and most recently served as CEO of the Asset Management division for Germany and Austria at Credit Suisse Bank. He was responsible for a transaction volume of EUR 6 billion and, as Head of Real Estate EMEA, contributed to the successful restructuring and realignment of the European real estate platform. With positions at Morgan Stanley, Metro and Citi Bank, among others, Karl-Josef Schneiders has over 35 years of relevant expertise in banking, real estate and asset management. He holds an MBA from the University of Wales and an Executive MBA from the Lorange Institute of Business, Zurich (CEIBS).

Diego Fernández Reumann, Chairman of VERIANOS SE, expects a valuable stimulus from the renowned new appointment: "With Karl-Josef Schneiders, one of our former founding partners is coming back to his roots. This is a strong signal. Since Karl-Josef Schneiders already helped shape the beginnings of VERIANOS SE, he brings with him a deep understanding of our business and our special positioning in the market. At the same time, he looks back on an impressive professional career in management positions at well-known companies. This expertise and his extensive network in the industry will help us to further grow our business and deliver a high value to our investors through successful acquisitions."

In all other agenda items, the Annual General Meeting also followed the company's proposals with a large majority.
 

About VERIANOS

VERIANOS is a real estate private equity company that acquires assets with high value creation potential in Europe together with long-term oriented private investors. VERIANOS focuses on impact and value investments in the small and mid-cap segment (individual asset volumes between EUR 5 and 25 million).

Contact:
VERIANOS SE
Tobias Bodamer
T +49 221 200 46 105
Mail: ir@verianos.com

Financial and business press:
IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke | Martin Grünter
T +49 221 9140 970
Mail: verianos@ir-on.com


