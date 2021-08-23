Maha Energy AB Announces Filing of Second Quarter Report 2021 & Live Webcast
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its second quarter results. The report is attached to this press release and available on the Company’s website at www.mahaenergy.ca.
Second Quarter 2021
- Daily oil & gas production for Q2 2021 averaged 3,104 BOEPD (Q2 2020: 3,602 BOEPD)
- Production at the Tie filed was interrupted during the second quarter and restored back to normal production volumes by mid-June
- The Company spudded its first horizontal well at the Tie field on 9 July and has so far spudded 4 wells out of the 12 oil well program in the Illinois Basin
- Revenue of USD 15.2 million (Q2 2020: USD 7.9 million)
- Operating netback of USD 9.5 million or USD 35.46 per BOE (Q2 2020: USD 4.4 million or USD 13.80 per BOE)
- EBITDA of USD 9.0 million (Q2 2020: USD 3.4 million)
- Net result of USD 2.6 million (Q2 2020: USD 0.4 million)
- Basic Earnings per share of USD 0.02 (Q2 2020: USD 0.00)
- Diluted Earnings per share of USD 0.02 (Q22020: USD 0.00)
- Cash and cash equivalents balance of USD 34.1 million (Q2 2020: 15.7 million)
Six Months Ended 30 June 2021
- Daily oil & gas production for H1 2021 averaged 3,421 BOEPD (H1 2020: 3,445 BOEPD).
- Revenue of USD 31.0 million (H1 2020: USD 19.1 million)
- Operating netback of USD 20.6 million or USD 34.56 per BOE (H1 2020: USD 12.2 million or USD 20.42 per BOE)
- EBITDA of USD 19.2 million (H1 2020: USD 9.9 million)
- Net result for the period of USD 8.1 million (H1 2020: USD 3.6 million)
- Basic Earnings per share of USD 0.08 (H1 2020: USD 0.04)
- Diluted Earnings per share of USD 0.08 (H1 2020: USD 0.03)
- Cash and cash equivalents balance of USD 34.1 million (2020: USD 6.7 million)
Financial Summary
|(TUSD, unless otherwise noted)
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|
Q4
2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|H1 2021
|H1 2020
|FY 2020
|Net Daily Production (BOEPD)
|3,104
|3,742
|2,738
|3,580
|3,602
|3,421
|3,445
|3,301
|Revenue
|15,178
|15,814
|8,659
|11,226
|7,926
|30,992
|19,133
|39,018
|Operating netback
|9,548
|11,031
|4,247
|7,041
|4,377
|20,579
|12,235
|23,523
|EBITDA
|8,988
|10,213
|2,720
|5,514
|3,436
|19,201
|9,870
|18,104
|
Net result for the period1
