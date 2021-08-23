Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

The duration of the first tranche of the buyback programme: 28 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.

Size of the buyback programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 99,000,000.

From 16 August 2021 until 20 August 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 558,983 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 183.6673 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 16 August 110,385 183.6909 20,276,720.00 17 August 109,680 185.3050 20,324,252.40 18 August 108,762 187.9981 20,447,049.35 19 August 114,124 181.6418 20,729,688.78 20 August 116,032 180.0296 20,889,194.55 Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated) 1,370,477 177.9077 243,818,399.47 Total buybacks under the programme 1,929,460 179.5763 346,485,304.55

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 13,138,234 own shares, corresponding to 0.40% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

