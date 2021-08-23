checkAd

Photocure to Participate in Nordea's Annual Small & Mid Cap Days 2021 Investor Conference

OSLO, Norway , Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (PHO: OSE): The Bladder Cancer Company focused on delivering transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients, announces that President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Schneider and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Dahl are scheduled to present a corporate overview and participate in meetings with investors at the Nordea Annual Small & Mid Cap Days 2021 conference to be held virtually August 24-26, 2021.

Presentation Details            

  • Photocure Presentation: Tuesday, August 24th at 3:25pm CET (9:25am EST)
  • A recording of the presentation will be available shortly after the conference presentation takes place and can be accessed at www.photocure.com under the Investors section in Congresses & Events.

About the Conference

The Annual Small & Mid Cap Days 2021 Conference is an invitational conference hosted by Nordea Markets Equities. This year, Nordea will host over 100 Nordic companies who will share their experiences from operating during the global pandemic and lockdowns, as well as their expectations for the business after the reopening of societies. In particular, there will be discussions on the outlook for the digitalization trend, globalization and near-shoring, securing a global supply chain and emergence of new business models.

Note to editors:

All trademarks mentioned in this release are protected by law and are registered trademarks of Photocure ASA

This press release may contain product details and information which are not valid, or a product is not accessible, in your country. Please be aware that Photocure does not take any responsibility for accessing such information which may not comply with any legal process, regulation, registration or usage in the country of your origin. 

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com

For further information, please contact:

Dan Schneider
President and CEO
Photocure ASA
Email: ds@photocure.com

Erik Dahl
CFO
Photocure ASA
Tel: +4745055000
Email: ed@photocure.com

David Moskowitz
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 202 280 0888
Email: david.moskowitz@photocure.com

Media and IR enquiries:

Geir Bjørlo
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Tel: +47 91540000
Email: geir.bjorlo@corpcom.no

